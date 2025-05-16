Enhanced Transparency In Real Estate: MahaRERA's Launches New Project Lifecycle Management Module (MahaCRITI)

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in the real estate sector by introducing the Project Lifecycle Management Module in its Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (MahaCRITI). This new module, has gone live on 4th May 2025 and aims to streamline the management of real estate projects through an integrated online system, ensuring better regulatory oversight and improved project-related application processes.

Background

The Maharashtra Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, which came into force on 1st May 2017, was established to regulate and develop the real estate sector in Maharashtra. The Act was followed by the Maharashtra Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules 2017, designed to implement the provisions of the Act. MahaRERA was tasked with ensuring transparency and accountability in real estate transactions, and the new Project Lifecycle Management Module is a crucial part of this regulatory framework.

Object of the Order

Order No. 64/2025, dated 2nd May 2025, outlines the guidelines for the go-live of the Project Lifecycle Management Module in MahaCRITI. This module is designed to cover all applications related to real estate projects, including project registration, corrections, extensions, and quarterly updates. The objective is to create a more efficient and transparent system for managing real estate projects, ensuring that all stakeholders have access to accurate and up-to-date information.

Provisions Under Which the Order Has Been Issued

The order is issued under several key provisions of the Act and the Regulations. Section 37 of the Act and Regulation 38 of the Regulations empower MahaRERA to issue directions to promoters, real estate agents, and allottees as necessary. Section 4(3) of the Act mandates the Authority to operationalize a web-based online system for submitting applications for the registration of real estate projects. Section 34 of the Act empowers the Authority to publish and maintain a website of records and maintain a database. Regulation 48 of the Regulations allows the Authority to fix standard fees for various services, including the inspection of documents and database management.

Detailed Guidelines for Go-Live of Project Lifecycle Management Module

The Project Lifecycle Management module has been activated on MahaCRITI at 11:59 PM on 4th May 2025. From 5th May 2025 onwards, all new applications for project registration, corrections, extensions, and quarterly updates must be submitted through the new MahaCRITI module. Existing applications submitted before the go-live date will continue to be processed in the old system, and users are advised not to submit duplicate applications on the new system. MahaRERA has outlined a clear transition process to ensure a smooth shift from the old system to the new MahaCRITI system, providing detailed advisories and procedures to guide all users through the implementation process.

Conclusion

The introduction of the new Project Lifecycle Management Module in MahaCRITI marks a significant advancement in the regulation of the real estate sector in Maharashtra. By streamlining the management of real estate projects through an integrated online system, MahaRERA aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in project-related applications and updates. This new module will not only improve regulatory oversight but also provide stakeholders with a more reliable and accessible platform for managing real estate projects. As MahaRERA continues to innovate and improve its regulatory framework, the real estate sector in Maharashtra is set to benefit from increased clarity and reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

