Analysis Of Larsen And Tourbo vs. State Of Uttar Pradesh

Background

The case revolves around a development project where originally in 2003, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority ("YEIDA") granted a concession to Jaiprakash Industries Limited for developing 2,50,00,000 square metres of land along the Yamuna Expressway. After corporate restructuring n 2004, Jaiprakash Industries Limited merged with Jaypee Cement Limited, which was later renamed as Jaiprakash Associates Limited ("JAL"). Subsequently, JAL created a special purpose company called Jaypee Infratech Limited ("JIL") to implement the expressway project.

The project, known as "Jaypee Greens Wish Town," underwent several development phases with multiple revisions to its layout plans between 2007 and 2015. In 2017, Larsen & Toubro Limited ("L&T") entered into an assignment agreement with JIL/JAL. L&T, paid ₹487.5 crores and received development rights along with an irrevocable general power of attorney. Under these rights, L&T planned to develop a project called "Green Reserve" consisting of four towers across two plots.

The controversy began when L&T applied to Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority ("UPRERA") in June 2023 for project registration. UPRERA raised objections, primarily insisting that JIL be included as a 'Promoter' since the approved map and layout were in JIL's name. Despite multiple applications and clarifications from L&T, including support from JIL's Implementation and Monitoring Committee, UPRERA maintained its position. The situation escalated when UPRERA issued a notice in May 2024, alleging that L&T had violated Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 ("RERA Act") by advertising an unregistered project.

L&T argued that their applications should be deemed approved as they remained pending beyond the statutory 30-day period as per Section 5 under RERA Act. They filed a writ petition seeking to quash UPRERA's notice and obtain deemed registration for all four towers. UPRERA responded by challenging the writ petition's maintainability, citing the availability of alternative remedies under the RERA Act. During these proceedings, UPRERA formally rejected L&T's applications in May 2024. This led L&T to file an amended writ petition in July 2024, challenging both the advertisement notice and the rejection of their registration applications while pursuing their claim for deemed registration of all four towers.

Legal Issues

The two main issues the Allahabad High Court dealt with were as follows:

Whether L&T can be registered as sole promoter without including JIL? Whether the deemed approval provisions under the RERA Act apply in this case?

Court's Analysis and Decision

The court primarily examined various provisions of the RERA Act and rules made thereunder and gave a detailed analysis for each of the issues framed.

The following are the observations and decision of the court:

Inclusion of JIL as a co-promoter: The court analysed Section 2(zk) of the RERA Act, which provides for the definition of 'promoter'. The court observed that the definition is comprehensive but not inclusive, specifically recognizing that anyone with development rights who sells apartments qualifies as a promoter. Furthermore, the RERA Act does not mandate land ownership as a prerequisite for promoter status. Instead, it allows either the landowner or the developer to serve as the promoter.

The RERA Act addresses co-promotership specifically in the explanation to Section 2(zk), which mandates joint promotership only in cases where two distinct entities are involved - one handling construction/development and another managing sales of apartments or plots. Further the court also referred to the rules framed under the RERA Act, which include standard form agreements explicitly acknowledging scenarios where owners are not promoters. This demonstrates that builders can function as sole promoters even without land ownership, provided they have a valid agreement with the landowner.

Based on these provisions and interpretations, the court concluded JIL would not fall into the category of a promoter for the project, as mere land ownership does not necessitate promoter status under RERA Act. Deemed Approval: To examine whether the deemed approval is applicable in this case, the court examined Section 5 of RERA Act. Section 5 of RERA Act, establishes a framework for timely processing of real estate project registration applications. According to Section 5(1), upon receiving an application for registration of a project, the authority must either grant or reject the application within a period of thirty days. Section 5(2) further provides that if the authority fails to make a decision within the thirty-day period, the project will be deemed registered automatically. The authority is then required, within seven days of the expiration of the initial period, to issue a registration number, login ID, and password for the applicant to access the Authority's website and create a project webpage.

In the present case, the petitioner filed a registration application, initially on June 2, 2023, and then re-applied on July 31, 2023, after addressing objections raised by UPRERA. Despite providing all requested documentation and responses to additional queries, UPRERA did not take a conclusive action within the statutory thirty-day timeframe.

Since, the application of the petitioner was kept pending much beyond the period of thirty days, hence, the court concluded that, as per Section 5(2) of the RERA Act, the project is deemed to have been registered and UPRERA is bound to provide the registration number, login id and password to the applicant/petitioner for accessing the website of the authority and to create his web page.

Conclusion

Upon a perusal of the facts of the case and the relevant provisions of the RERA Act, the court determined that JIL did not need to be listed as a co-promoter under Section 2(zk) of the RERA Act, as land ownership alone does not determine promoter status. The Court noted that co-promotership applies only when distinct entities separately manage construction and sales.

Further, on the question of deemed approval, the court applied Section 5 of the RERA Act, which establishes a 30 day statutory period for project registration decisions. Since UPRERA failed to issue a decision within this timeframe, the Court held that the project qualified for deemed registration. UPRERA was consequently directed to provide L&T with the registration number, login ID, and password required to complete the project webpage on UPRERA's platform.

You can read the whole judgement at: https://www.livelaw.in/pdf_upload/lt-v-rera-564664.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.