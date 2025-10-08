Project Financing In India: A Comprehensive Overview

Infrastructure development is a cornerstone of economic growth and a key policy priority for a developing country like India.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

Article Insights

IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Immigration and Privacy topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Introduction

Infrastructure development is a cornerstone of economic growth and a key policy priority for a developing country like India. As the country strives to build world-class highways, renewable energy parks, smart cities, metro networks, ports, and industrial corridors, one of the primary challenges remains the availability of long-term financing. This is where project financing plays a transformative role.

Project financing is a method used to fund large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects based on the projected cash flows of the project rather than the balance sheets of the project sponsors. In India, project finance has evolved significantly over the past two decades, underpinned by both public and private sector investment, as well as growing institutional support.

Key Characteristics of Project Finance:

Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV): The project is executed through an SPV a legally independent entity created solely for the project. This helps isolate project risks from the parent company's balance sheet. Non-Recourse or Limited Recourse Financing: In most project finance arrangements, lenders have limited or no claim on the assets of the sponsors in case of project failure. Their recovery depends on the project's cash flows. Extensive Contractual Agreements: A web of contracts governs the responsibilities of various stakeholders – including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors, operations and maintenance (O&M) providers, off-takers, lenders, and insurers. Risk Allocation: Risks (construction, market, political, operational) are strategically distributed among parties best equipped to manage them. Long-Term Horizon: Project loans often span 10–30 years, depending on the asset class and revenue projections.

Legal and Regulatory Framework

The regulatory environment for project financing in India is shaped by a combination of general commercial laws, sector-specific regulations, and financial market guidelines.

SPV and Corporate Law: SPVs are generally incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, which governs company formation, shareholder rights, governance structures, and financial disclosures.

SPVs may also be structured as limited liability partnerships (LLPs) or trusts depending on the sector and financing model.

The names of the SPV can be anything about the project or the state as decided by the company. Banking and Financial Regulations The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides prudential norms for banks' exposure to infrastructure sectors, classification of standard assets, and provisioning requirements.

External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in infrastructure projects are governed by RBI and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) policies. Sector-Specific Laws and Regulators Energy projects: Governed by the Electricity Act, 2003, regulated by the Central and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (CERC/SERCs).

Governed by the Electricity Act, 2003, regulated by the Central and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (CERC/SERCs). Transport projects: Subject to policies of NHAI, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Railway Board, etc.

Subject to policies of NHAI, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Railway Board, etc. Urban infrastructure: Falls under the purview of State governments, municipal corporations, and urban local bodies. Dispute Resolution and Enforcement Contracts typically include arbitration clauses, with disputes often referred to domestic or international arbitration.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, plays a critical role in the restructuring or liquidation of failed projects.

Sources of Project Finance

Project finance in India is typically structured using a combination of equity, debt, and government support mechanisms.

Equity Financing Sponsor Equity: Promoters contribute an initial share of the capital, demonstrating commitment and absorbing initial risks.

Promoters contribute an initial share of the capital, demonstrating commitment and absorbing initial risks. Private Equity and Infrastructure Funds: Private Equity funds often invest in brownfield infrastructure projects with predictable cash flows.

Private Equity funds often invest in brownfield infrastructure projects with predictable cash flows. Strategic Investors: International infrastructure operators and institutional investors invest in operational projects through strategic stakes.

International infrastructure operators and institutional investors invest in operational projects through strategic stakes. Equity from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs): In PPPs, government agencies may provide equity support. Debt Financing Commercial Banks: Traditional lenders such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and others provide term loans and working capital.

Traditional lenders such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and others provide term loans and working capital. Development Financial Institutions (DFIs): Institutions like PFC, REC, IRFC, SIDBI, and NABARD support sector-specific projects.

Institutions like PFC, REC, IRFC, SIDBI, and NABARD support sector-specific projects. Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs): Specialize in infrastructure lending and often participate in consortium lending. Companies such as Capriloans provide project finance in the infrastructure sector.

Specialize in infrastructure lending and often participate in consortium lending. Companies such as Capriloans provide project finance in the infrastructure sector. External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs): Allow projects to tap international markets for cheaper and longer-tenure loans.

Allow projects to tap international markets for cheaper and longer-tenure loans. Bond Markets: Infrastructure bonds, green bonds, and Masala Bonds (rupee- denominated offshore bonds) are gaining traction. Government Support Mechanisms Viability Gap Funding (VGF): Grants provided by the government to make unviable but economically important projects attractive for private investors.

Grants provided by the government to make unviable but economically important projects attractive for private investors. Sovereign Guarantees: Offered in select cases, especially for strategic projects involving multilateral agencies.

Offered in select cases, especially for strategic projects involving multilateral agencies. Credit Enhancement: Instruments like partial credit guarantees help improve project ratings and attract long-term investors.

Instruments like partial credit guarantees help improve project ratings and attract long-term investors. Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs): Enable asset monetization by allowing institutional and retail investors to invest in revenue-generating assets.

Key Sectors Utilizing Project Finance

Project finance is widely used across multiple infrastructure sectors in India:

Energy Thermal and hydroelectric plants

Renewable energy (solar, wind, biomass)

Power transmission and distribution networks Transportation National highways and expressways under PPP and Hybrid Annuity Models (HAM)

Metro rail systems in major cities (e.g., Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru)

Airports and seaports under concession models Urban Infrastructure Water supply and sanitation

Solid waste management

Affordable housing and smart city projects Social Infrastructure Hospitals, schools, and convention centers under public-private models

Challenges in Project Financing in India

Despite its growth, the project finance ecosystem in India faces several persistent and emerging challenges:

Regulatory Delays and Land Acquisition Issues: Acquiring land for infrastructure projects remains a major hurdle. Complex legal procedures such as title clearance, litigation issues, legal heirship problems delays in environmental clearances, and local resistance often lead to project delays and cost overruns.

Acquiring land for infrastructure projects remains a major hurdle. Complex legal procedures such as title clearance, litigation issues, legal heirship problems delays in environmental clearances, and local resistance often lead to project delays and cost overruns. Legal Uncertainty and Enforcement Risks : Lengthy litigation, inconsistent enforcement of contracts, and jurisdictional ambiguities (especially in PPPs) increase project risks and discourage investment.

: Lengthy litigation, inconsistent enforcement of contracts, and jurisdictional ambiguities (especially in PPPs) increase project risks and discourage investment. High Cost of Capital: Indian infrastructure projects often face a higher cost of borrowing due to elevated interest rates and perceived sectoral risks. This affects project viability and competitiveness.

Indian infrastructure projects often face a higher cost of borrowing due to elevated interest rates and perceived sectoral risks. This affects project viability and competitiveness. Weak Project Preparation: Many infrastructure projects suffer from inadequate feasibility studies, poor risk assessment, and unrealistic revenue projections.

Many infrastructure projects suffer from inadequate feasibility studies, poor risk assessment, and unrealistic revenue projections. Non-Performing Assets (NPAs ): Infrastructure loans account for a significant portion of stressed assets in the banking system, leading to risk aversion among lenders.

): Infrastructure loans account for a significant portion of stressed assets in the banking system, leading to risk aversion among lenders. Environmental and Social Resistance: Projects often face delays due to opposition from local communities, concerns over environmental degradation, and legal interventions.

Recent Trends and Developments:

National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP): Launched by the Government of India, the NIP envisages ₹100 lakh crore investment over five years across sectors. It aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for infrastructure development and crowd in private investment.

Asset Monetization and InvITs: The National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) promotes the transfer of public assets to private players through long-term leases, generating upfront capital. InvITs are being increasingly used by both private and public players to recycle capital.

Green and Sustainable Financing: India is emerging as a major destination for green bonds and ESG investments, especially in renewable energy and sustainable transport.

Digitization and Smart Infrastructure: Digital infrastructure (data centers, 5G rollout, broadband expansion) is attracting new financing models and technology-driven investors.

Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM): Widely used in the roads sector, HAM combines EPC and BOT-Annuity models to balance risks between the government and private developers.

Credit Guarantee and Infrastructure Funds: Institutions like National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) provide guarantees and take exposure to de-risk private capital.

Conclusion

Project financing is an essential enabler of India's infrastructure-led growth agenda. While India has made substantial progress in developing institutional and financial frameworks to support project finance, there remains a pressing need to address legal, regulatory, and financial bottlenecks.

Key priorities going forward include strengthening project preparation, enhancing risk- sharing mechanisms, deepening bond markets, promoting dispute resolution reforms, and leveraging innovative financing tools like InvITs, ESG bonds, and blended finance.

As India targets a $5 trillion economy, robust project finance mechanisms will be indispensable to mobilize the trillions of dollars needed for sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.