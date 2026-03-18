Legal Metrology, Agri, And Food Laws Newsletter | January 2026

Welcome to the January 2026 edition of the Legal Metrology, Agri and Food Laws Newsletter. This issue highlights key developments across India's legal metrology, food safety, and agricultural regulatory landscape. It covers important notifications and advisories issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, including revised compliance timelines for alcoholic beverage labelling, new testing and compliance frameworks for packaged drinking water, enforcement measures against unauthorized food additives, and proposed amendments to food business licensing regulations.

The newsletter also examines significant legal metrology reforms aimed at strengthening measurement verification infrastructure, expanding the scope of Government Approved Test Centres, and enhancing consumer transparency through updated labelling requirements. In addition, it outlines major agriculture policy initiatives announced under the Union Budget 2026-27, alongside ministry-level regulatory developments relating to pesticides, fertilizers, agri-entrepreneurship, and export compliance frameworks. Together, these updates provide valuable insights for stakeholders across the food, agriculture, and consumer goods sectors navigating India's evolving regulatory environment.

Legal Metrology

Extension of Deadline for Labelling Compliance on Alcoholic Beverages

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced an extension of the enforcement date for the updated labelling provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2025. Instead of the earlier implementation date of 1st January 2026, the revised compliance deadline is now July 1, 2026. This extension gives the alcoholic beverages sector additional time to align with the new labelling rules.

These regulations were notified in June 2025, concerning the updated labelling requirements for a wide range of products, including mead, craft beer, wine‑based beverages, alcoholic ready‑to‑drink products, and Indian liquors. The decision to extend the timeline was made owing to the multiple representations from industry stakeholders who highlighted that alcoholic beverages are governed not only by FSSA standards but also by State Excise Laws, where label registration is typically tied to the excise year beginning on 1st April or, in some states, 1st July. Therefore, implementing new labelling rules mid‑cycle would have caused operational challenges, including wastage of pre‑printed labels, increased costs associated with re-registration, and potential disruptions in manufacturing and supply chains. After reviewing these concerns, FSSAI exercised its powers under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 ("FSSA Act"), to provide a more practical compliance window.

Now with the new deadline, which is July 1, 2026, businesses across the sector have a clearer and more manageable timeframe to update packaging, coordinate with excise registration cycles, and transition smoothly to the revised labelling standards.

Expansion of the Government-Approved Test Centers (GATCs) to Cover More Instruments, Boosting Trade and Consumer Protection

The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Amendment Rules, 2025, significantly expanding the scope of Government-Approved Test Centers (GATCs) to include 18 new categories of weighing and measuring instruments. These now cover devices such as water meters, energy meters, gas meters, moisture meters, flow meters, sphygmomanometers, automatic rail weighbridges, and tape measures, among others. The amendments introduce clear criteria for GATC recognition, including defined jurisdiction, staff qualifications, technical standards, and digital payment options for verification fees.

A major highlight of the reforms is India's enhanced role as an International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) Certification Authority. This enables the country to issue internationally accepted certificates for measuring instruments, reducing costs and simplifying global market access for domestic manufacturers. The move is expected to strengthen India's measurement-verification infrastructure, improve consumer protection, and promote fairness in trade.

These changes also complement recent amendments harmonizing labelling rules for medical devices, further aligning India's legal metrology system with international best practices. By modernizing verification processes and supporting public-private partnerships, the reforms advance the government's objectives of 'Ease of Doing Business', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and establishing a globally credible metrology ecosystem. GATCs now play a pivotal role in ensuring that instruments used in trade and public services are accurate, tamper-proof, and legally compliant, thereby safeguarding both consumers and businesses.

Government Mandates Retail Price Display on All Pan Masala Packs from February 2026

The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified a significant amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, requiring every pan masala pack, regardless of size or weight, to display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and all other mandatory declarations from 1 February 2026. This update, introduced through notification GSR 881(E), removes the previous exemption for packs of 10 grams or less, bringing uniformity to labelling across the entire category.

The revised rules specifically replace the earlier proviso under Rule 26(a) with a new clause dedicated to pan masala, ensuring that even the smallest packs must now carry full disclosures. This move is aimed at enhancing consumer transparency, reducing the risk of unclear or inconsistent pricing, and empowering buyers to make informed decisions.

In addition to consumer benefits, the mandatory RSP display supports the effective implementation of RSP-based GST levies on pan masala. The uniform price declarations will enable tax authorities to enforce GST Council decisions more efficiently and ensure proper revenue collection across all pack sizes, including those previously exempt.

Overall, the amendment brings all pan masala products under a single labelling standard, promoting pricing clarity and smoother tax administration without altering the broader regulatory framework for the sector.

Private Entities Recognized as Government Approved Test Centers, Boosting Legal Metrology Reforms

The Department of Consumer Affairs has reached a major milestone by awarding 12 Government Approved Test Centre (GATC) certificates to 11 private entities, marking a significant reform in India's legal metrology system. This move, announced on Monday, expands verification capacity beyond the public sector, allowing qualified private laboratories and industries to participate in the verification and re-verification of weighing and measuring instruments.

The initiative follows the amendment of the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, notified on 23 October 2025, which broadened the scope of GATCs and aligned India's verification practices with international standards. Under the amended framework, 18 categories of instruments, including those used in healthcare, transport, energy, infrastructure, and consumer services are now covered.

This public-private partnership aims to enhance the accuracy and reliability of weights and measures in trade and consumer transactions, improve ease of doing business, and increase regulatory efficiency.

The recognition of private GATCs is expected to make verification services more accessible, reduce turnaround times, and support faster compliance for manufacturers, traders, and service providers nationwide. Regular and decentralized verification of consumer-facing instruments such as weighing scales, water meters, and energy meters will help minimize inaccuracies, ensure consumers receive fair value, and strengthen trust in the marketplace.

Food Laws

Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) to be considered as a quality parameter in Honey

FSSAI through an advisory, has issued detailed clarification concerning the regulatory treatment of Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) in honey. This advisory reiterates the applicability of Clause 2.8.3(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, which prescribes a maximum permissible limit of 80 mg/kg of HMF in honey. The clarification became necessary due to numerous inconsistencies across FSSAI notified laboratories, where honey samples exceeding this limit were inconsistently classified some analysts deeming such samples "Substandard," while others incorrectly labelled them "Unsafe."

The advisory is based on the findings of the FSSAI Scientific Panel, which examined this issue during its meeting. During its deliberations, the Panel reviewed available scientific literature and determined that current evidence is insufficient to establish any definitive safety risk associated with HMF levels above the prescribed limit. Accordingly, the Panel recommended that HMF should continue to be treated solely as a quality parameter, rather than a safety parameter, until further scientific data becomes available to warrant a reassessment.

Therefore, acting on the Scientific Panel's expert opinion, FSSAI has formally directed that any honey sample found to contain HMF in excess of the 80 mg/kg threshold shall be mandatorily classified as "Substandard." This directive aims to eliminate discrepancies in laboratory reporting and ensure uniformity in enforcement across all notified laboratories nationwide.

FSSAI Issues Advisory to Enhance Food Safety in Milk Vending and Kiosk Systems

The FSSAI issued an advisory requiring all dairy units selling milk and milk products through vending machines and kiosks to keep FSSAI-approved rapid test kits at each location. These kits are designed to quickly detect common adulterants in milk and milk products, empowering consumers to conduct self-checks or seek assistance from trained staff. It is clarified that the kits which are only listed on the FSSAI website are permitted, and they must be stored according to the manufacturer's guidelines to maintain their effectiveness.

In order to further support consumer safety, it is directed that each vending point must prominently display simple, easy-to-understand instructions on how to use the rapid test kits. This ensures that consumers can confidently utilize the kits, fostering greater transparency and trust in the products offered.

Under this advisory the dairy units are also required to maintain concise records of all tests conducted at the site, demonstrating a routine commitment to safety checks. Additionally, they must monitor the validity of each test kit and replace them before expiration to guarantee reliable results.

The advisory aims to create a more transparent and trustworthy environment for consumers. Visible safety checks not only reduce the risk of adulteration but also reinforce best practices in food safety across the dairy sector. Ultimately, these steps help dairy units remain compliant with the FSSA Act while enhancing consumer confidence in milk vending and kiosk systems.

FSSAI Orders Strict Action Against Use of Industrial Dye Auramine in Food Products

The FSSAI has instructed State Food Safety Commissioners to take strict action against the FBOs found using the industrial dye auramine in food products. Auramine (Auramine O), commonly used in textiles and leather, is not a permitted food additive under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

This directive follows complaints that auramine is being illegally added to roasted chana and similar food items to enhance their color. FSSAI's order mandates targeted enforcement drives, including inspections, sampling, and testing, across both organized and unorganized sectors, as well as e-commerce platforms involved in the manufacture, processing, storage, distribution, and sale of such foods.

Under this directive, both States and Central licensing authorities have been directed to initiate appropriate action against defaulting FBOs within their jurisdictions.

FSSAI Implements New Mandatory Testing Scheme for Packaged Water, Replacing BIS Certification

In a major regulatory overhaul for India's packaged water industry, the FSSAI has officially implemented a new mandatory Scheme of Testing for Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) and Mineral Water, replacing the long‑standing requirement for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The shift follows FSSAI's gazette notification dated October 17, 2024, which removed mandatory BIS marking, and a subsequent detailed order issued on December 17, 2025. Effective from January 1, 2026, all licensed manufacturers must now comply with FSSAI's science based, continuous testing and monitoring framework, which mandates stringent monthly microbiological testing, quarterly to tri-annual chemical and physical parameter assessment, and periodic pesticide residue analysis through FSSAI notified, NABL accredited laboratories.

The new scheme shifts the regulatory framework from a one-time certification to a model of continuous, data-backed compliance, making all FBOs accountable for regular product testing.

The new system introduces rigorous oversight from source‑to‑bottle, requiring retesting whenever there is any change in the water source, including strict zero‑tolerance protocols for radioactive contamination. Any microbiological non‑compliance triggers immediate production halt and resumption only after multiple consecutive compliant batches. The scheme also mandates biannual testing of packaging materials to ensure conformity with the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, while manufacturing units must maintain detailed test records and adhere to hygiene and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements outlined in Schedule IV of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011.

By replacing BIS certification with an audit-heavy, frequency-based safety protocol, FSSAI aims to strengthen consumer protection, enhance traceability, and increase accountability across India's rapidly expanding bottled water sector.

FSSAI Grants Three-Month Extension for Compliance with New Meat Sausage Standards

The FSSAI has granted a three‑month extension to FBOs for complying with the newly notified meat sausage standards, shifting the enforcement date from February 1, 2026, to May 1, 2026. The extension was formalized through a directive issued on January 30, 2026, following multiple industry representations highlighting the technical and operational challenges in meeting the revised requirements notified earlier on July 10, 2025, under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2025. The FBOs during this period, existing meat sausage products may continue to be manufactured and sold under current norms, but full compliance with the new standards will become mandatory after the extended deadline.

The revised implementation date of May 1, 2026, provides FBOs additional time to align production, documentation, and testing processes with the upgraded regulatory expectations. This decision, approved by the Competent Authority, reflects FSSAI's commitment to balancing food safety objectives with practical industry challenges, aiming for a smoother and more effective implementation of the revised meat sausage standards.

FSSAI Proposes Stricter Compliance and Record-Keeping in Draft Licensing and Registration Amendment, 2026

The FSSAI has released a draft notification proposing significant amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Regulations, 2011. The said draft amendment was published in the gazette on January 20, 2026, and is open for public comments for sixty days. This draft aims to enhance compliance, accountability, and food safety practices across the sector.

The key changes inter alia include stricter penalties for delays in filing the annual Food Safety Compliance Return. Further, under the proposed rules, delays beyond 31st May will attract escalating penalties, with a delay of up to 90 days incurring a penalty of twice the annual license fee, and delays between 91 and 180 days attracting five times the fee. Any failure to submit the return by the 181st day will result in automatic suspension of the license, prohibiting any food business activity during the suspension period.

The draft also mandates daily record-keeping of production and raw material utilization for manufacturing food businesses, improving traceability and audit readiness. However, non-manufacturing businesses are exempt from this requirement to ensure proportional compliance.

Additionally, the amendment makes FIFO (First-In-First-Out) and FEFO (First-Expire-First-Out) storage practices mandatory for raw materials, ingredients, work-in-progress, and finished food products, with an exemption for retailers. These measures are designed to reduce spoilage, prevent expired products from reaching consumers, and reinforce global best practices in food safety.

The FSSAI's proposed amendments signal a shift from one-time licensing to a model of continuous compliance and operational discipline. The FBOs are encouraged to review their internal processes, strengthen documentation, and train staff to align with these evolving requirements.

These draft amendments represent a decisive move towards stronger governance and a higher compliance culture in India's food sector.

Agriculture Laws

India's Budget 2026-27

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026-27 Speech has placed a huge emphasis on agriculture-based initiatives and increasing farmer incomes by enhancing productivity in agricultural and allied sectors.

Key actions proposed to be taken pursuant to the same are:

Animal Husbandry: With the aim of providing quality employment opportunities in rural and peri-urban areas, support shall be provided in entrepreneurship development through: (a) a Credit-Linked Subsidy Programme; (b) scaling-up and modernization of livestock enterprises; (c) enhancing creation of livestock, dairy and poultry-focused integrated-value chains; and (d) encouraging creation of Livestock Farmer Producers Organizations;

With the aim of providing quality employment opportunities in rural and peri-urban areas, support shall be provided in entrepreneurship development through: (a) a Credit-Linked Subsidy Programme; (b) scaling-up and modernization of livestock enterprises; (c) enhancing creation of livestock, dairy and poultry-focused integrated-value chains; and (d) encouraging creation of Livestock Farmer Producers Organizations; High Value Agriculture: Support shall be extended to high value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in the coastal areas of India, the motive being the diversification of farm outputs, increase in productivity, enhancing farmers' incomes, and creation of new employment opportunities. Agar trees in Northeast and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly regions will also be supported;

Support shall be extended to high value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in the coastal areas of India, the motive being the diversification of farm outputs, increase in productivity, enhancing farmers' incomes, and creation of new employment opportunities. Agar trees in Northeast and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly regions will also be supported; Coconut Promotion Scheme: Keeping in view India's position as one of the world's largest producers of coconut and dependency of many farmers on coconuts, a Coconut Promotion Scheme has been proposed to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions including replacing old and non-productive trees with new saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut growing States;

Keeping in view India's position as one of the world's largest producers of coconut and dependency of many farmers on coconuts, a Coconut Promotion Scheme has been proposed to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions including replacing old and non-productive trees with new saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut growing States; Dedicated programme for Indian cashew and cocoa: The dedicated programme has been proposed aspiring to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and cocoa production and processing, to enhance export competitiveness and make Indian cashew and Indian cocoa into premium global brands by 2030;

The dedicated programme has been proposed aspiring to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and cocoa production and processing, to enhance export competitiveness and make Indian cashew and Indian cocoa into premium global brands by 2030; Sandalwood: The Indian Government shall partner with State Governments to promote focused cultivation and post- harvest processing;

The Indian Government shall partner with State Governments to promote focused cultivation and post- harvest processing; Cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts: To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts, a dedicated programme shall be supported to enhance farmer incomes and in bringing value addition by engaging youth;

To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts, a dedicated programme shall be supported to enhance farmer incomes and in bringing value addition by engaging youth; Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources): Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research ( ICAR ) package on agricultural practices with Artificial Intelligence systems is proposed to be launched. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support; and

Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research ( ) package on agricultural practices with Artificial Intelligence systems is proposed to be launched. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support; and SHE-Marts for Rural Women-led Enterprises: Self-Help Entrepreneur ( SHE ) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments.

Self-Help Entrepreneur ( ) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments. Deductions: Deduction is already allowed to a primary cooperative society engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown by its members and shall be extended to include supply of cattle feed and cotton seed produced by its members.

Deduction is already allowed to a primary cooperative society engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown by its members and shall be extended to include supply of cattle feed and cotton seed produced by its members. Biogas blended Compressed Natural Gas (CNG): The entire value of biogas while calculating the Central Excise duty payable on biogas blended CNG is proposed to be excluded.

The entire value of biogas while calculating the Central Excise duty payable on biogas blended CNG is proposed to be excluded. Simplification of clearance process: Approvals required for cargo clearance from various Government agencies shall be processed through a single and interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. Processes involved in clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal and wildlife products (accounting for around 70% of interdicted cargo) will be operationalized on this system by April 2026.

Agriculture-Ministry Updates

Ministry of Rural Development Launches National Campaign on Entrepreneurship

January 14, 2026: "National Campaign on Entrepreneurship" was launched by the Additional Secretary (RD) on January 12, 2026. The key objective is to train and build capacity of 50,000 community resource persons on enterprise promotion and impart Entrepreneurship Development Programme, training to 50 lakh self-help group members of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (Department), / Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (MoAFW)

Department, MoAFW, invites public comments on Draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025 (Draft)

January 7, 2026: The Draft is a farmer-centric legislation and incorporates farmer-centric provisions including transparency and traceability for better services to farmer and thus promoting ease of living.

Key features of the same are as follows:

Registration requirements: Any person desiring to import or manufacture any pesticide for ordinary use, use in agriculture, storage, industry, pest control operations or public health must apply to the Registration Committee in digital form for a certificate of registration. Separate applications are to be made for import or manufacture of more than one pesticide;

Any person desiring to import or manufacture any pesticide for ordinary use, use in agriculture, storage, industry, pest control operations or public health must apply to the Registration Committee in digital form for a certificate of registration. Separate applications are to be made for import or manufacture of more than one pesticide; Provisional registration: In case of emergent situations declared by the Central or State Government, the Registration Committee can grant a provisional registration of a pesticide for a maximum period of 3 (three) years;

In case of emergent situations declared by the Central or State Government, the Registration Committee can grant a provisional registration of a pesticide for a maximum period of 3 (three) years; License: Any person, desiring to manufacture, distribute, exhibit for sale, sell or stock pesticides or undertake pest control operations, must apply to the Licensing Officer for the grant of a license in the prescribed format with prescribed fees;

Any person, desiring to manufacture, distribute, exhibit for sale, sell or stock pesticides or undertake pest control operations, must apply to the Licensing Officer for the grant of a license in the prescribed format with prescribed fees; Prohibition on pesticides in public interest and ban on pesticides: The Central Government or State Government may require the Registration Committee to review the safety or efficacy of a molecule or formulation of a pesticide that is already registered. The provisions of section 21 (Review, suspension and cancellation of registration and ban on pesticides) shall apply mutatis mutandis to such review. Further, the Government has the power to, via notification, prohibit the distribution, sale or use of the pesticide or a specified batch in such area and for such period not exceeding one year. Section 34 of the Draft contains a detailed process for the same; and

The Central Government or State Government may require the Registration Committee to review the safety or efficacy of a molecule or formulation of a pesticide that is already registered. The provisions of section 21 (Review, suspension and cancellation of registration and ban on pesticides) shall apply mutatis mutandis to such review. Further, the Government has the power to, via notification, prohibit the distribution, sale or use of the pesticide or a specified batch in such area and for such period not exceeding one year. Section 34 of the Draft contains a detailed process for the same; and Offences and Punishments: Provisions for compounding for offenses have also been made with higher penalties to be done by authorities to be defined by state /Union Territories for deterrence efficient enforcement. Specific offences along with their penalties have been prescribed in Schedule II of the Draft. Section 44 of the Draft also provides for 'Offences by companies', stating that no person shall be rendered liable to any punishment if he proves that the offence was committed without his knowledge or that he exercised all due diligence to prevent the commission of such offence.

Stakeholders are invited to submit their suggestions latest by February 4, 2026.

MoAFW amends the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985 (Fertiliser Control Order)

January 23, 2026: Vide Notification S.O. 390(E), the MoAFW has revised the maximum price per bag of Sulphur coated urea that is to be sold by a dealer, manufacturer, importer or pool handling agency to growers of tea, coffee or rubber plantations or to cultivators, to INR 254 for a bag size of 40 kg. The amendment has been made to the Schedule of the Fertilizer Control Order, which further explains that the price fixed is exclusive of the central tax, integrated tax, integrated Union territory tax or countervailing duty, the Goods & Service Tax and other local tax levied, at a retail or intermediate stage. Additionally, packaging charges for quantities of fertilizer being sold below 25 kg have also been laid out.

MoAFW notifies the draft Insecticides (Amendment) Rules, 2026 (Draft Rule)

January 30, 2026: Vide Notification G.S.R. 73(E), the MoAFW has notified the draft Insecticides (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to amend the existing Insecticides Rules, 1971 (1971 Rules).

Objections and suggestions with respect to the Draft Rule shall be received within a period of 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of this Draft Rule, i.e., from January 30, 2026.

The amendment proposes a change to rule 10(1A) of the 1971 Rules, which states that a person who applies for the grant of licence to sell, stock or exhibit for sale or distribute insecticides shall possess or employ a person possessing a graduate degree in Agricultural Sciences or Biochemistry or Biotechnology or Life Sciences or in Science with Chemistry or Botany or Zoology from a recognised university or Institute; or One-year diploma course in Agriculture or Horticulture or related subjects or one year Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) from National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) or any government recognized university or institute with course content on plant protection and pesticides management.

Further, all individuals who have previously completed the Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) Course prior to the inclusion of the modules on Pesticide Application and Pesticide Residues & Consumer Safety shall be required to undergo a Certificate Course in Insecticides Management (CCIM) from an institution or agency duly recognized by the Government for the said course.

MoAFW publishes the revised Agri -Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (ACABC) Scheme

January 2, 2026: The MoAFW has published the revised ACABC Scheme, the objective being: (i) to promote agri-entrepreneurship and create gainful self-employment opportunities to unemployed candidates with desirable educational qualifications; and (ii) to supplement efforts of public extension by necessarily providing extension and other services to the farmers on payment basis or free of cost as per business model of agripreneurs, local needs and affordability of target group of farmers and thereby support agricultural development.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI)

MoFPI releases cost norms for food testing laboratory equipment and its accessories

January 12, 2026: The MoFPI has released cost norms for food testing laboratory equipment and its accessories. The MoFPI had earlier constituted a Committee for fixing the cost norms. This initiative/action has been taken under the 'Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure' arm of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

APEDA releases list of agrochemicals to be monitored for the grape season 2025-2026 [1]

January 19, 2026: It is essential that adequate monitoring through proper surveillance should be in place to eliminate the possibility of detection/presence of the residues of agro chemicals and any other contaminants in fresh grapes in excess of prescribed levels of the importing countries. Accordingly, it is necessary to check/verify agro chemicals used in the cultivation of fresh grapes exported to the European Union (EU) as well as other countries following food safety norms. It is also essential to grade the fresh table grapes according to the Agmark standards before issue of the Phyto Sanitary Certificate (PSC).

Pursuant to the above, APEDA has released the grape test report format and List of agrochemicals to be monitored for the grape season 2025-2026.

APEDA issues advisory on lift on 60-day suspension on exports of rice to the Philippines

January 12, 2026: In continuance of its advisory no. CRL-2020-21-000031 dated November 21, 2025 (Advisory), APEDA has informed stakeholders that it shall resume the issuance of Registration-cum-Allocation Certificate (RCAC) for export of milled non-Basmati rice to the Philippines with immediate effect. When importation resumes, tariffs will rise from 15% to 20%.

Philippines had imposed a 60-day suspension commencing from September 1, 2025 on the import of well-milled and regular milled rice, which was extended till December 31, 2025, due to which APEDA had suspended the issuance of the RCACs.

APEDA announces Top 100 Startups for Its First Cohort of the Export Enablement Acceleration Program

January 13, 2026: As a part of the BHARATI Business Challenge 2026, APEDA has announced the Top 100 startups selected under the BHARATI Export Enablement Acceleration Cohort.

APEDA issues advisory on lift on temporary suspension on issuance of Registration-cum-Allocation Certificate (RCAC) for exports to Senegal

January 14, 2026: In continuance of its advisory no. CRL-2020-21-000031 dated November 21, 2025 (Advisory), APEDA has stated that the month-long restriction on export of rice to Senegal has been lifted. APEDA shall now resume the issuance of RCAC's for export of non-Basmati rice to Senegal with immediate effect.

The Advisory was issued regarding the temporary suspension of issuance of the RCAC for export of non-Basmati rice to Senegal, due to suspension of issuance of import declarations for rice (DIPA) by the Senegal Government for a one-month period.

APEDA releases Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to Registration-cum-Allocation Certificate (RCAC) [2] issuance by APEDA for Rice Exports

January 28, 2026: The APEDA has released its FAQs with respect to RCAC issued by the department for rice exports from India. It lays down certain clarifications with regard to obtaining RCACs. An RCAC is a document issued by APEDA for Basmati rice and non-Basmati rice exports, upon registration of export contracts. To apply for an RCAC, obtaining a valid Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) issued by APEDA is a mandatory prerequisite.

In addition to the aforementioned clarifications, the FAQs also state that: (i) an RCAC shall be issued to all the exporters with its validity for shipment up to 45 (forty-five) days from the date of issue; (ii) each RCAC is specific to one destination country and one port of discharge; (iii) no amendments to quantity or value are permissible post-issuance; (iv) country specific requirements for applying for RCAC must also be adhered to, as mentioned on the APEDA website.

References:

GrapeNet is an internet-based Certification and traceability software system, for monitoring fresh grapes exported from India to the European Union. No document can be issued without going through the software. Monitoring of residue levels of agro chemicals permitted for use by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for fresh grapes is a major concern. It is essential that adequate monitoring through proper surveillance should be in place to eliminate the possibility of detection/presence of the residues of agro chemicals and any other contaminants in fresh grapes in excess of prescribed levels of the importing countries. Accordingly, it is necessary to check/verify agro chemicals used in the cultivation of fresh grapes exported to the European Union (EU) as well as other countries following food safety norms. It is also essential to grade the fresh table grapes according to the Agmark standards before issue of the Phyto Sanitary Certificate (PSC). The Government has taken a series of measures in order to check the domestic prices of rice and ensure adequate availability for domestic consumers. One of the measures being that contracts for Basmati rice exports with the value of USD 1200 per MT and above only may be registered for issue of Registration – cum – Allocation Certificate (RCAC) effective from 25th August 2023. This measure was necessitated as the Government had received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice, exports of which have been prohibited with effect from 20th July 2023. It had been reported that non-basmati white rice was being exported under the HS code of Basmati rice. Press Release: Press Information Bureau.

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