DPDP Series – Episode 6: Data On The Move – Transfers, Sales & Compliance (Video)

📦 What really happens to your data when businesses are sold, merged, or spun off?
In this episode of the DPDP Series, we unpack one of the most complex and unclear areas under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP):
✅ Data Transfer – Moving data between entities during restructuring
✅ Data Sale – Commercial transactions involving personal data
You'll learn:
✔ How data transfer and sale impact compliance during mergers and acquisitions
✔ Key challenges businesses may face when handling sensitive data in transactions
✔ Practical steps for due diligence, including data and infosec audits
Stay tuned till the end for actionable advice: Plan your data strategy before your deal closes!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.