Protecting My Identity In E-Commerce

eBay provides for an interesting privacy protection policy. It allows for dissemination of information to recognized requests from Police and other law enforcement officials.1 However this is not limited to eBay only. Even the online retail giant Amazon India provides a similar dissemination of information exception.2 It can always be implied that such a policy is in greater good of society at large. It however takes a pledge to not allow outsiders to gain access of the material information kept in their database however it also shifts the burden to other buyers and sellers who are brought in touch due to transactions between the same.

"In addition, under no circumstances, except as defined in this Section, can you disclose personally identifiable information about another user to any third party without our consent and the consent of such other user after adequate disclosure. eBay and our users do not tolerate spam. Therefore, without limiting the foregoing, you are not licensed to add a eBay user-even a user who has purchased an item from you-to your mail list (email or physical mail) without their express consent after adequate disclosure."3

It understands the apprehensions of privacy and has tried to address it to the best of its abilities. Also it is important to note that eBay itself is not a retailer but only a facilitator. It doesn't sell the products itself. This however doesn't affect the duty on behalf of eBay to protect the personal information of the consumers as all the private information is available only with eBay and not the individual sellers. Flipkart, the Indian E-retail giant, on the other hand which later turned into a facilitator like eBay, has similar provisions and also plugged a possible loophole. Its privacy policy also provides for the same identity to be shared with a merged entity however the merged entity is also required to protect such information received via the merger.4 In addition to a self-regulation scheme of providing security of information,5 Flipkart also adheres to provide protection as envisaged under the Information Technology Act, 2000.6

Originally published January 23, 2024.

