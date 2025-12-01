WIPO Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025: India Ranks 38th Globally

Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore lead the rankings, followed by the United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and China, which entered the Top 10 for the first time.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025, which benchmarks the innovation performance of 139 economies worldwide using over 80 indicators, including R&D spending, venture capital activity, high-tech exports, and intellectual property (IP) filings.

Global Leaders in Innovation 2025

Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore lead the rankings, followed by the United Kingdom, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and China, which entered the Top 10 for the first time. The rankings confirm Europe, North America, and East Asia as global innovation hubs.

India's Performance: Key Highlights

India has been ranked 38th globally in the GII 2025, retaining its position as the top performer in the Central and Southern Asia region. India also continues to be recognized as one of the world's longest running overperformers in innovation relative to its level of development.

Creative Outputs:

India improved from 49th (2023) to 42nd (2025) in this category.

Ranked 13th globally in cultural and creative services exports.

India's Innovation Edge:

ICT Services Exports : 1st globally.

: 1st globally. Domestic Market Scale : 3rd globally.

: 3rd globally. Venture Capital Ecosystem : 4th in late-stage VC deals.

: 4th in late-stage VC deals. Unicorn Valuation : 11th globally.

: 11th globally. Intangible Asset Intensity : 8th globally.

: 8th globally. Innovation Efficiency: High output-to-input ratio.

Global Trends in Innovation Investment

The GII 2025 reflects a slowdown in innovation investment growth:

Global R&D growth fell to 2.9% in 2024 (down from 4.4% in 2023).

Corporate R&D spending slowed to just 1% growth, significantly below the decade average of 4.6%.

Venture capital values rebounded (+7.7%), driven largely by US-based megadeals and investments in generative AI, though the number of deals fell by 4.4%.

International patent filings via WIPO rebounded slightly (+0.5%), led by strong growth from the Republic of Korea (+7%), even as the US, Japan, and Germany reported declines.

India and Intellectual Property (IP)

India's IP ecosystem continues to grow in global importance:

The surge in international patent applications signals not only domestic innovation but also India's increasing participation in the global IP framework.

India's performance in trademark and design filings further reflects its expanding creative and entrepreneurial base.

The country's focus on intangible asset development and IP-backed financing strengthens its role as a hub for IP-driven growth.

India's Significance in the Global Innovation Landscape

India's rise in patent filings, publications, and creative outputs demonstrates the strength of its innovation-driven economy. Its leadership in ICT services, late-stage VC deals, and unicorn valuations showcases India's vibrant startup and digital ecosystem. Importantly, India continues to outperform relative to its income group, reinforcing its role as a key driver of global innovation in the Global South.1

Conclusion

The GII 2025 underscores India's resilient innovation ecosystem, despite global economic headwinds. As innovation investments face a global slowdown, India's sustained growth in IP creation, patents, publications, and creative exports provides a positive outlook. For IP and business stakeholders, India remains a strategic hub for technology development, IP protection, and innovation-driven growth.

Footnote

