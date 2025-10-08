Government Releases Draft Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2025, Invites Comments From Stakeholders

(a) “adjudicating officer” means an officer authorized under section 124A of the Act; (b) “appellant” means a person aggrieved with an order of adjudicating officer and prefers an appeal before the appellate authority under sub-section (1) of section 124B of the Act; (c) “appellate authority” means an officer authorized under sub -section (1) of section 124 B of the Act; (d) words and expressions used in these rules and not defined but defined in the Act, shall have the meaning respectively assigned to them in the act.”

(1) Any person may file a complaint in Form 32 through electronic means to the adjudicating officer regarding any contravention committed under sections 120, 122, and 123 of the Act.”

Holding of inquiry. – (1) For the purpose of adjudication under section 124A of the Act as to whether any person has committed any contravention as specified in that section, the adjudicating officer shall, issue a notice through electronic means to such person requiring him to show cause within such period as may be specified in the notice (being not less than seven days from the date of service thereof) why an inquiry should not be held against him. (2) Every notice under sub-rule (1) shall indicate the nature of contravention alleged to have been committed. (3) After considering the cause, if any, shown by such person, if the adjudicating officer is of the opinion that an inquiry should be held, he shall issue a notice requiring the appearance of that person personally or through a legal practitioner duly authorised by him on such date as may be fixed in the notice. (4) On the date fixed, the adjudicating officer shall explain to the person proceeded against or his legal practitioner, the contravention, committed by such person and the provisions of the Act, in respect of which contravention is alleged to have been committed. (5) The adjudicating officer shall, then, give an opportunity to such person to produce such documents or evidence as he may consider relevant to the inquiry and if necessary, the hearing maybe adjourned to a future date and in taking such evidence the adjudicating officer shall not be bound to observe the provisions of the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (47 of 2023). (6) While holding an inquiry under this rule the adjudicating officer may require and enforce the attendance of any person acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case to give evidence or to produce any document which in the opinion of the adjudicating officer may be useful for or relevant to the subject matter of the inquiry. (7) If any person fails, neglects or refuses to appear as required by sub Rule (3) before the adjudicating officer, the adjudicating officer may proceed with the inquiry in the absence of such person after recording the reasons for doing so. (8) If, upon consideration of the evidence produced before the adjudicating officer, the adjudicating officer is satisfied that the person has committed the contravention, he may, by order in writing, impose such penalty under the Act as he thinks fit. (9) Every order made under sub-rule (8) shall specify the provisions of the Act in respect of which contravention has being committed and shall contain the reasons for imposing the penalty. (10) Every order made under sub-rule (8) shall be dated and signed by the adjudicating officer. (11) A copy of the order made under this rule and all other copies of proceedings shall be supplied free of charge to the person against whom the order is made. (12) The adjudicating officer shall complete the proceedings within three months from the issuance of the notice to the opposite party.

