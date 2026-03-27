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27 March 2026

An Analysis Of The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026 – Rule 3

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On March 13, 2026, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, notified amendments to Rule 3 (Amendment) of the Electricity Rules, 2005 (Electricity Rules).1 Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules prescribes the conditions under which a power plant qualifies as captive generating plant (CGP), enabling captive user(s) to avail exemptions from crosssubsidy and additional surcharges under the Electricity Act, 2003 (Electricity Act)
India Energy and Natural Resources
Megha Arora,Abhishek Rohatgi,Praneet Singh
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On March 13, 2026, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, notified amendments to Rule 3 (Amendment) of the Electricity Rules, 2005 (Electricity Rules).1 Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules prescribes the conditions under which a power plant qualifies as captive generating plant (CGP), enabling captive user(s) to avail exemptions from crosssubsidy and additional surcharges under the Electricity Act, 2003 (Electricity Act).2 The Amendment will be effective from the date of its notification in the gazette of India, except for sub-rule 3 (2)(d)(ii), sub-rule 3(2)(d)(iii) and sub-rule 3(4) which will become effective from April 1, 2026.

The Amendment seeks to address prevailing interpretational ambiguities under Rule 3 and introduces certain substantive refinements to further enable group captive structures to fully access captive power benefits.3 We have analysed the Amendment and set out our observations below:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Megha Arora
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Abhishek Rohatgi
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Arukshita Jain
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Praneet Singh
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