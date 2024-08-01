Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter July 2024 (Vol. 2)

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on July 3, 2024, issued the Scheme Guidelines for the implementation of "Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme...

LEGAL & POLICY UPDATES

MNRE has approved the "Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Programme - Component II: Incentive Scheme for Green Hydrogen Production (under Mode 1) - Tranche-II" of the National Green Hydrogen Mission

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy ( MNRE ) on July 3, 2024, issued the Scheme Guidelines for the implementation of "Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition ( SIGHT ) Programme - Component II: Incentive Scheme for Green Hydrogen Production (under Mode 1) - Tranche-II" of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The scheme will run from FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30 with a total budget allocation of INR 13,050 crores across all modes under this component.

crores for , aims to enhance the production and cost-competitiveness of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, while promoting their widespread adoption. Implementation will be overseen by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), following detailed guidelines outlined in the Scheme Guidelines document attached to the notification.

MNRE has issued an amendment to the 'Guidelines for Development of Onshore Wind Power Projects'

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy ( MNRE ) on July 4, 2024, issued an office memorandum and amended the ' Guidelines for Development of Onshore Wind Power Projects ' to enhance micrositing practices. Effective from July 4, 2024, developers must optimize turbine locations using advanced wind flow modelling and tools to maximize energy production.

Facilitating Repowering: The revised guidelines support repowering and intercropping initiatives, promoting efficient land use and optimized utilization of wind resources.

Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Peer to Peer Energy Transaction) Guidelines, 2024

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission ( DERC ) on June 24, 2024, notified the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Peer to Peer Energy Transaction) Guidelines, 2024.

as a consumer of the Distribution Licensee who consumes Electricity from the Grid and can also inject Renewable Energy into the Grid using the same network. The purpose of said guidelines is to promote the use of Renewable Energy, the promotion of embedded generation within the distribution network, the generation of additional avenues of income for prosumer through innovation.

These Guidelines shall apply to the prosumers, except ground mounted projects, and the consumers who opt to transact energy among themselves through an online Platform of Service Provider(s) or a Distribution Licensee within its area of supply.

Under the guidelines, the P2P Participant shall clear all the dues for the energy transacted on the P2P platform as per the due date. If the dues are not paid, the P2P participants shall be deactivated from the P2P platform.

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Framework for Resource Adequacy) Regulations, 2024

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission ( MERC ) on June 21, 2024, issued the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Framework for Resource Adequacy) Regulations, 2024.

) by designing a system for planning generation and transmission resources to reliably meet forecasted demand by complying with specified reliability standards to supply electricity loads with an optimum generation mix. Provided that the planning of transmission resources shall be consistent with , Regulations, 2020, and amendments thereto. Under the said Regulation, the Planning Reserve Margin (PRM) as a percentage of peak load indicates excess generation resources or planning reserves required to be considered for the purpose of generation resource planning.

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Electricity Supply Code and Standards of Performance of Distribution Licensees including Power Quality) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2024

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on July 5, 2024, issued the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Electricity Supply Code and Standards of Performance of Distribution Licensees including Power Quality) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

" and "Momentary Average Interruption Frequency Index " along with their specified calculations. The said amendment has also notified time period for testing of meters done by Distribution Licensee on receipt of complaint i.e. thirty days

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forecasting, Scheduling and Deviation Settlement for Solar and Wind Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2024

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on July 3, 2024, issued the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forecasting, Scheduling and Deviation Settlement for Solar and Wind Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2024.

and Contract Rate. The Amendment has substituted technical arrangements in relation to forecasting and scheduling code, by specifying the purpose of appointment of Qualified Coordinating Agency (QCA) .

. The said Amendment has also altered the Principal Regulations in terms of commercial arrangements by specifying Deviation Charge for under or over injection, for sale or self-consumption of Solar generation or Wind-Solar Hybrid Generation within Maharashtra.

