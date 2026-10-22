Can AI Get Past The Job Description?

AI can narrow a thousand profiles down to twenty. Deciding which of those twenty is right for the role still depends on the conversations a recruiter has with candidates and clients.

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AI can narrow a thousand profiles down to twenty. Deciding which of those twenty is right for the role still depends on the conversations a recruiter has with candidates and clients.

Artificial Intelligence has touched almost every sector we know today, and recruitment is no exception. For recruiters, AI has changed the way we work: our searches have broadened, while our pipelines have become more focused and closer to the requirements of a Job Description. There is no denying the value of that.

But hiring has never really been that simple.

Behind every CV is a person, and behind every organisation is a culture, a set of relationships and a way of working that cannot always be reduced to keywords, patterns or probabilities.

Reading the room

Imagine two candidates sitting across from you for the same role. Their CVs are almost indistinguishable – similar years of experience, similar organisations, similar qualifications. On paper, either could get the job.

How does one candidate respond when you ask them about a difficult situation? How do they talk about a disagreement with a previous manager – are they defensive, reflective or curious? Do they ask questions that show they are genuinely trying to understand the role, or are they simply trying to give the “right” answers?

These things emerge through tone, hesitation, confidence, curiosity, emotional awareness and the ability to read the person sitting across the table. They are often subtle, sometimes difficult to articulate, and yet they can shape a hiring decision.

Human beings are extraordinarily difficult to quantify. We change depending on the situation, the people around us, the experiences we have had and sometimes even the way a question is asked. Someone who appears reserved in one setting may be remarkably articulate in another. Someone who communicates confidently in an interview may respond very differently when faced with pressure, disagreement or uncertainty.

What does “collaborative” mean here?

The same is true of the organisation on the other side of the table.

Over time, a recruiter learns how a team works, what a hiring manager values, what kind of personality thrives there and, often, what the organisation actually needs beyond the JD.

A JD may say that an organisation is looking for someone who is a “strong communicator”, “collaborative”, “adaptable” or “a good cultural fit”. But what does that actually mean in that particular organisation? What does collaboration look like in that team? What does adaptability mean when the organisation is going through a period of change?

A recruiter picks up these layers through conversations with hiring managers and other stakeholders. Few of them ever make it into a Job Description.

This matters more as hiring becomes increasingly specialised. Organisations are no longer simply looking for someone with five years of experience in a particular function, and the more specialised the requirement becomes, the harder it is to treat recruitment as a simple matching exercise.

Credit where it’s due

Some of the most time-consuming parts of recruitment have traditionally been administrative and repetitive: searching through large talent pools, screening profiles, scheduling interviews, sending follow-ups and maintaining databases. These take up much of a recruiter’s time, and this is where AI and automation are already making a difference.

A recruiter can now use technology to identify relevant profiles faster, map talent pools, surface candidates who might otherwise be missed and organise large amounts of information in much less time. Automation can take care of repetitive communication and administration, so recruiters spend less time moving information from one place to another and more time actually speaking to people.

That is perhaps the most positive change AI can bring to recruitment: it gives recruiters back time. Time to speak to candidates and understand what they are actually looking for, to understand the client beyond the JD, and to build relationships rather than simply process applications.

Will AI replace recruiters?

Perhaps the question is not whether AI will replace recruiters, but whether recruiters will learn to use AI well enough to become better recruiters. AI can process information at a scale that no individual recruiter can, while a human recruiter brings context, judgement, empathy and relationship-building to the process. One does not have to replace the other.

AI can help us find the possibilities, and people help us understand them. A recruiter can use AI to narrow a search from thousands of potential profiles to the most relevant twenty, but those twenty still need to be understood. Who is genuinely interested in the opportunity? Who is likely to work well with the team? Who can handle the pace of the organisation and the ambiguity of shifting priorities? The answers only come out of conversations, which give a recruiter the context to recommend the right person.

So it matters what recruiters do with the time AI gives back. They could use it to process more applications, faster, or they could spend it on those conversations and become better advisers to clients and candidates.

The recruiter of the future, then, may not be the person who chooses between technology and human judgement, but the one who knows when to rely on technology, and when to put it aside and simply have a conversation.

The definition of the “right candidate” is becoming more nuanced, and AI can help us get closer to that candidate faster. But the final distance between a good match and the right fit may still require something that technology has not yet learned to replicate: understanding people.

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