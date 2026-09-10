Crypto Frauds In India: Legal Challenges And Way Forward!

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1. Introduction: Crypto Boom and Dark Underbelly in India:

Cryptocurrencies have witnessed surging interest in India, driven by retail enthusiasm and speculative returns. Yet, lax regulation and public unawareness have fostered fertile ground for sophisticated fraud. From Ponzi schemes and fake trading apps to laundering through mule accounts and major exchange hacks, the spectrum of crypto-related fraud in India is alarmingly diverse. Recent cases highlight the severity and range:

A real estate businessman in Telangana was scammed for ₹4.87 crore via WhatsApp and a fake trading site promising sustained high returns. Authorities registered the case under multiple sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are coordinating with banks to trace the funds 1 .

. In Maharashtra, a fugitive behind a ₹6 crore fraud using a fake "Sharekipo App" was arrested. He allegedly lured victims with inflated returns, routed money through multiple bank accounts, and converted proceeds into cryptocurrency using Binance 2 .

. In Mumbai, two suspects were arrested for laundering ₹80–90 lakh via USDT (Tether) through Binance, transferring the funds to Chinese nationals 3 .

. Punjab Police busted a mule account network used to launder money via cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance; the racket used over 6,000 accounts managed by economically vulnerable individuals4.

2. Legal Challenges: Why Crypto Fraud Thrives:

2.1 Regulatory Vacuum and Legal Ambiguity

India currently lacks a specific, comprehensive law governing cryptocurrencies. Past attempts, like the "Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019", never materialized into law, leaving a regulatory grey area that hampers effective oversight.

In the absence of explicit crypto laws, enforcement relies on general statutes under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and money-laundering provisions— none tailored to the nuances of crypto technology.

2.2 Jurisdictional Complexity and Enforcement Limits

Cryptocurrency’s inherently global, decentralized nature makes jurisdictional claims murky. Fraudsters operating from abroad, exploiting cross-border transactions, challenge Indian law enforcement's ability to investigate, prosecute, and extradite.

2.3 Anonymity, Technology, and Investigative Gaps

The pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrencies, especially privacy coins like Monero, compounds tracing illicit activity. Indian agencies often lack the tools and technical expertise to perform blockchain forensics effectively.

2.4 Fragmented Legal and Institutional Responses

Despite some policy moves, the Hon’ble Supreme Court overturning the RBI's 2018 banking ban in 2020 and inclusion of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) under PMLA (2023)5, there remains no unified legal framework integrating tax, AML, consumer protection, investor rights, or exchange licensing.

2.5 Consumer Vulnerability and Lack of Protection Mechanisms

Citizens are often misled by fraudulent schemes with no legal recourse. There’s no regulatory body responsible for redress, no investor compensation, and no mandated transparency or technical audits for exchanges. The Supreme Court has even questioned law enforcement’s preparedness for crypto fraud investigations. Training agencies and oversight bodies like MoCA or SEBI have limited or reactive involvement, increasing public exposure to scams.

3. Legal and Regulatory Developments to Date:

Though slow, the policymaking environment shows signs of progress:

Measure Details Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s Ruling (2020) Overturned RBI banking ban. Taxation on Crypto 30% tax on gains; 1% TDS introduced in 2022. PMLA Inclusion (2023) VDAs and VASPs treated as reporting entities FIU Registration Mandatory for exchanges for AML oversight. ASCI Guidelines Regulate advertising; risk disclosure required after April 2022. RBI’s Fraud Detection Banks must use FRI tools to spot fraud-linked phone numbers (2025).

Measure Details G20 Advocacy India promoted global crypto regulatory cooperation during its presidency.

Despite this, the landscape remains reactive and incomplete, offering partial solutions but no coherent structure.

4. The Way Forward: Building a Robust Framework:

To stem crypto fraud, India must adopt a multi-pronged, proactive approach:

4.1 Enact Comprehensive Crypto Legislation

India urgently needs a standalone law that:

Defines types of digital assets (payment, utility, security tokens).

Establishes licensing, KYC/AML norms, consumer protection standards, and cybersecurity requirements.

Includes penalties and governance mechanisms.

This must extend beyond taxation, ensuring investor safety and systemic integrity.

4.2 Strengthen Regulatory Infrastructure

Consider a charged regulator or a Digital Currency Board (DCBI) to oversee digital asset activities.

Empower FIU, SEBI, and ED with crypto-specific investigative tools and legal clarity.

4.3 Build Enforcement Expertise and Capability

Establish specialized cybercrime units with advanced blockchain forensic tools.

Partner with blockchain analytics firms and conduct regular law enforcement training.

4.4 Launch Nationwide Public Awareness Campaigns

Educate citizens, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns about crypto risks, fraud red flags, and scam tactics.

Promote best practices: using credible exchanges, enabling address whitelisting, backing up wallets, avoiding promises of unreal returns.

4.5 Enforce Advertising and Promotion Norms

Implement ASCI's guidelines, requiring risk disclosure.

Prohibit celebrity endorsements for unregulated crypto products to curb misleading promotions.

4.6 Foster International Cooperation

Sign crypto-specific MLATs for cross-border investigations.

Collaborate with FATF, G20, and international agencies on standards, enforcement, and knowledge sharing.

4.7 Explore Tech-Driven Dispute Resolutions

Investigate blockchain-based arbitration for smart contract-related disputes.

Encourage tech-law synergy to build agile and transparent solutions. Legal Service India

Conclusion: Charting a Safe Crypto Future

India's cryptocurrency landscape is undergoing a transformative phase, characterized by surging public interest and growing concerns about security, legality, and consumer protection. Across the country, investors, especially young and tech-savvy individuals, are increasingly exploring digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins. This growing enthusiasm mirrors a global shift toward decentralized finance and blockchain-driven innovation. Many are drawn to the potential of cryptocurrencies to generate high returns, provide financial independence, and offer an alternative to traditional financial systems. However, this rapid adoption is unfolding in an environment marked by regulatory uncertainty, limited oversight, and widespread misinformation, creating fertile ground for crypto-related fraud and misuse.

The absence of a comprehensive legal framework remains one of the most urgent challenges facing India’s crypto ecosystem. While the government has taken preliminary steps, such as introducing a 30% tax on crypto gains and bringing Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), there is still no dedicated legislation clearly defining what constitutes legitimate versus illicit activity in the crypto space. This legal ambiguity is being widely exploited. Cybercriminals, Ponzi operators, and foreign syndicates are using the decentralized, largely anonymous structure of blockchain technology to carry out fraud. Numerous reports have surfaced fraudulent trading platforms, fake investment schemes promising guaranteed profits, and illicit fund transfers through stablecoins like USDT to overseas exchanges, particularly those operating with minimal regulatory compliance. The fragmented nature of India’s legal and enforcement response has left many victims without proper redressal or recovery mechanisms.

India must recognize that crypto is a global phenomenon requiring international collaboration. Close cooperation with global institutions like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), G20, and Interpol is essential to standardize regulations, facilitate information exchange, and coordinate cross-border crackdowns on fraud and money laundering. India must also revisit and modernize its bilateral and multilateral treaties to include clauses specific to crypto-related crimes, allowing for more effective extradition and joint investigations.

In summary, the future of crypto in India depends on how swiftly and wisely the nation can shift from reactive measures to proactive regulation. With a thoughtful blend of legal reform, technological empowerment, public education, and global cooperation, India has the opportunity not just to safeguard its citizens but to emerge as a global leader in shaping a secure, inclusive, and innovation-friendly digital asset ecosystem.

Footnotes

1. Times of India, Mahesh Buddi, Real Estate Businessmen in Telangana duped of 4.9 crore in online investment scam, dated 27 August 2025

2. Times of India, Maharashtra cyber police arrest key accused in 6 crore cyber fraud case from Nepal Border, dated 26 August 2025

3. Times of India, 2 arrested for laundering cyber fraud money via cryptocurrency to Chinese nationals, dated 25.08.2025

4. TNN. Punjab Police cybercrime wing bust mule account racket, dated 22 August 2025

5. Internet and Mobile Association of India v. Reserve Bank of India, Writ Petition (Civil) No. 528 of 2018.

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