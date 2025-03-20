How AI Is Crafting Bollywood's Next Potential Blockbuster

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Ajay Devgan launched a new AI-driven media company that focuses on generative storytelling. It seeks to transform the manner in which the content is produced with the use of AI in short films, music videos, animated graphic novels and corporate activities, making it more efficient, cost-effective and audience specific.

Prismix is being chaired by Ajay Devgan alongside Danish Devgan (Chief Business Officer), Vatsal Seth (CEO) and Sahil Nayar (Chief Creative Officer). By blending technology and creativity, Prismix aims to revolutionize media and redefine entertainment, offering novel opportunities for viewers, brands and creators.

AI In Media & Entertainment

The creation of content is one of the main areas where AI affects the media and entertainment industry. Large volumes of data is now analysed with the help of AI algorithms that provide content that is well suited to the targeted audiences. For example, Netflix uses machine learning algorithms to evaluate viewing statistics and give personalised content recommendations to viewers.

Filmmaking requires creativity as well as strategy. By automating many production processes, AI is transforming the content creation industry. It helps with screenplay analysis, scene composition as well as editing in movies, expenses of conventional production methods and cutting down on time. To assist filmmakers, make data driven decisions, AI driven tools can evaluate the script and foresee the audience reactions or box-office performance. Additionally, AI driven characters are proliferating, opening new storytelling possibilities for producers.

When it comes to creating engaging trailers and modifying feature length movies, AI provides invaluable assistance. AI algorithms are excellent at spotting situations that are both emotional and action-packed, helping editors to create captivating trailers. As a practical example of AI in film editing, IBM Watson has been used to create the trailer of the science fiction film 'Morgan'. Watson demonstrated AI's potential as an editing assistant by choosing the most captivating sequences from the movie by examining it graphics, emotions and audio.

With the introduction of AI, the film industry is changing rapidly. AI has transformed the production process and the viewing of films, from incredible Visual Effects (VFX) technology to smooth multilingual dubbing. Filmmakers are now to accomplish tasks that were previously unattainable, with efficiency and accuracy, allowing filmmakers to focus on what matters: reading gripping narratives. The days of rigid, CGI robotic characters are over.

Nowadays, AI-driven motion capture and de-aging technologies generate incredibly lifelike characters that blend perfectly with live-action movies. Visual storytelling has been advanced to a new level, whether it is by creating whole characters, making actors appear younger or by bringing historical characters back to life. In the past, dubbing was a hit-or-miss procedure but now voice synthesis is improved by AI -powered systems, that ensure accurate synchronization by AI-driven lip sync technology making movies available to the viewers worldwide without losing the essence of the original performance.

The most impactful use of AI is seen in OTT streamline services, especially in the areas of audience analytics, title matching and predictive modelling. AI-powered platforms analyze human behaviour and assist OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, in improving their content strategies and making tailored recommendations. With the introduction of Large Language Models (LLMs), content providers achieve efficiency at levels that were previously unattainable. AI also improves metadata tagging that assists the content providers to simplify the process of classifying, searching and recommending the content. This helps consumers to quickly find what they are looking for. Even with its benefits, AI in streaming has certain drawbacks. Challenges like fragmented content licensing and data privacy concerns continue to exist as AI depends on large volume of user data.

One of the most time-consuming parts of filmmaking is editing. AI-powered automated video editing lowers costs and saves time during production enabling filmmakers to concentrate on producing compelling stories. The use of AI has transformed the cinematic experience by using special effects from photo-realistic explosions to smooth green-screen inclusion, producing breath-taking graphics in many popular movies like Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

Conclusion

Use of AI in Bollywood improves the quality of its content while lowering production expenses. However, fear about innovation, privacy abuses and job loss are becoming more pressing as AI gains power. In a recent AI test, legendary director, Shekhar Kapur asked ChatGPT to write a follow-up of his 1983 masterpiece – 'Masoom'. It showcased its ability to expedite storytelling by producing a well-structured script within seconds. As AI can improve scripts and generate story twists, many in the industry view it as a useful assistant. But the question is, can it really take over the role of Human imagination?

Although AI has many intriguing potential sets, it has also sparked concerns, particularly about deep-fake technology. Outrage about internet safety and privacy violations has already been sparked by AI generated false videos that Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandana were subjected to. It is both amazing and horrifying to consider that anyone's voice or features can so easily be altered.

Bollywood has been somewhat reluctant to address ethical issues in contrast to Hollywood, where legislation related to use of AI driven tools is being hotly debated. AI is currently most utilized for animation, dubbing and visual effects. But as its potential expands, the sector will need to establish clear guidelines for openness, fair compensation and ethical AI application. Will AI be a creative ally or an industry disruptor for Bollywood? The response hinges on how the audience, filmmakers and the regulators decide to use this technology. The era of AI-powered movies has begun and it will certainly be an exciting ride, as for media and entertainment companies AI is not just a trend but a necessity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.