Amendment To FMC Rules: Use Of In-flight Wi-Fi On Domestic Flights

Introduction

In a groundbreaking move, the Ministry of Communications has amended the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018 ("FMC Rules") to permit in-flight Wi-Fi on all domestic flights in India. This significant policy change marks the first time in the country's history that in-flight internet connectivity has been allowed across all domestic carriers. The move is expected to revolutionize air travel in India by enhancing passenger experience and offering a range of connectivity services, from browsing to streaming and business communication, in-flight.

Amendment

In the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018, in rule 9, for sub-rule (2), the following sub-rule shall be substituted, namely:-

"(2) Notwithstanding the minimum height in Indian airspace referred to in sub-rule (1), internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used in the aircraft."

The newly notified rule will be called Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Impact

The recent amendment to the FMC Rules marks a transformative shift in the aviation landscape in India.

The revised Rule 9(2) now allows internet services through Wi-Fi on all domestic flights, provided electronic devices are permitted for use during the flight. This change removes previous restrictions and paves the way for consistent, high-speed internet connectivity across all domestic carriers, significantly enhancing the passenger experience. As a result, passengers will be able to access a range of online services, from browsing to video streaming and business communication, thereby transforming air travel into a more connected and productive experience. Further, for professionals, this amendment means the ability to stay connected and productive even at 30,000 feet. Whether it's answering emails, attending virtual meetings, or reviewing contracts, passengers can now carry out their work seamlessly while cruising above the clouds. This connectivity opens up new possibilities for business travelers, offering the flexibility to remain efficient during flights and make the most of their travel time.

Conclusion

This development represents a key moment for both the telecom and technology industries, as it opens up new opportunities for digital innovation in the aviation sector. By enabling in-flight Wi-Fi, the amendment supports the growth of tech-driven solutions and telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity in the skies. Airlines, telecom operators, and technology companies are now poised to collaborate on offering reliable, high-speed internet services to meet the evolving needs of India's growing air travel market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.