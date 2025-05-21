ARTICLE
21 May 2025

Ministry Of Environment, Forest And Climate Change Notifies Biological Diversity (Amendment) Rules, 2025; Streamlines Procedure For Obtaining Certificate Of Origin For Cultivated Medicinal Plants

Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited

Contributor

Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited logo
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ("MoEFCC") has notified the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Rules, 2025 ("Amendment"), effective from 1st November 2025.
India Environment
Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ("MoEFCC") has notified the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Rules, 2025 ("Amendment"), effective from 1st November 2025. The Amendment simplifies the procedure for obtaining a certificate of origin for cultivated medicinal plants under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Key Highlights:

  1. The earlier rule required applicants to submit a self-declaration (physical or digital) to the Biodiversity Management Committee ("BMC") with detailed cultivation information such as area, species, and quantities; the new rule shifts this responsibility to the BMC, which will maintain the cultivation records in Form 11 on the web portal.
  2. Previously, the certificate of origin was to be issued within 15 days, with escalation routes defined through the State Biodiversity Board and the National Biodiversity Authority in case of disputes. The amended rule removes these timelines and escalation mechanisms and provides that the certificate will now be generated digitally via the portal in Form 12 based on records maintained by the BMC.
  3. The application process has been fully digitised, applicants must now apply in Form 11A through the designated web portal, replacing the earlier manual or hybrid method.

Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More