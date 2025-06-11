Decoding EPR For PIBOs: From Compliance To Implementation (Video)

As sustainability becomes a strategic imperative and regulatory frameworks tighten, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has emerged as a crucial compliance mandate for Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) under India's Plastic Waste Management Rules.
This webinar aims to demystify EPR obligations for PIBOs, providing a comprehensive overview from regulatory compliance to practical implementation. Participants will gain insights into navigating the EPR registration process, fulfilling annual targets, understanding CPCB/State Board expectations and adopting best practices for documentation, partnerships with PROs and digital traceability.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Introduction to EPR for PIBOs
- EPR Registration & Authorization Process
- EPR Targets and Fulfilment Mechanism
- Role and Due Diligence of PIBOs in Engaging PROs/Recyclers
- Compliance & Reporting Requirements
- Sustainable EPR: Moving Beyond Compliance
