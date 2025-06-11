Decoding EPR For PIBOs: From Compliance To Implementation (Video)

self

As sustainability becomes a strategic imperative and regulatory frameworks tighten, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has emerged as a crucial compliance mandate for Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) under India's Plastic Waste Management Rules.

This webinar aims to demystify EPR obligations for PIBOs, providing a comprehensive overview from regulatory compliance to practical implementation. Participants will gain insights into navigating the EPR registration process, fulfilling annual targets, understanding CPCB/State Board expectations and adopting best practices for documentation, partnerships with PROs and digital traceability.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Introduction to EPR for PIBOs

EPR Registration & Authorization Process

EPR Targets and Fulfilment Mechanism

Role and Due Diligence of PIBOs in Engaging PROs/Recyclers

Compliance & Reporting Requirements

Sustainable EPR: Moving Beyond Compliance

