11 June 2025

Decoding EPR For PIBOs: From Compliance To Implementation (Video)

India Environment
Pavan Kumar Vijay
As sustainability becomes a strategic imperative and regulatory frameworks tighten, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has emerged as a crucial compliance mandate for Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) under India's Plastic Waste Management Rules.

This webinar aims to demystify EPR obligations for PIBOs, providing a comprehensive overview from regulatory compliance to practical implementation. Participants will gain insights into navigating the EPR registration process, fulfilling annual targets, understanding CPCB/State Board expectations and adopting best practices for documentation, partnerships with PROs and digital traceability.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

  • Introduction to EPR for PIBOs
  • EPR Registration & Authorization Process
  • EPR Targets and Fulfilment Mechanism
  • Role and Due Diligence of PIBOs in Engaging PROs/Recyclers
  • Compliance & Reporting Requirements
  • Sustainable EPR: Moving Beyond Compliance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pavan Kumar Vijay
