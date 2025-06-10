Green Mandate 2025 - India's Environmental Reforms And The ESG Imperative

"Sustainability is not just about the environment. It is about making economies more efficient, companies more responsible, and growth more inclusive." - Mr. Amitabh Kant

India stands at a critical juncture of balancing rapid economic development with the urgent need to address environmental challenges. In this context, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles have evolved from being aspirational guidelines to essential components of corporate accountability and national policy. No longer a peripheral concern, ESG today forms the backbone of strategic decision-making for businesses operating within and beyond India's borders.

With the shifting global trade patterns, energy security considerations, and reconfigured supply chains placing new demands on states and corporations alike, India is responding with a robust overhaul of its environmental regulatory regime. A wave of legislative reforms is currently reshaping compliance standards, strengthening oversight, mandating transparency, and aligning domestic environmental governance with globally accepted sustainability frameworks.

Few recent revisions in the environmental laws include Amendments to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) framework, the introduction of the Draft Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025 (GEI Rules) , and the implementation of the Environment (Protection) Second Amendment Rules, 2025. These developments underscore India's commitment to integrating ESG considerations into its regulatory framework, thereby necessitating heightened compliance from companies operating within its jurisdiction.

A. Revisions to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Framework

The EIA process in India has traditionally served as a critical tool for assessing the environmental implications of proposed projects. It is an optimal tool that ensures the optimal use of the natural resources for the sustainable development.

In February 2025, the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notification that sought to exempt certain projects from EIA requirements. This move was accompanied by new MoEF&CC guidelines aimed at streamlining consent processes for air and water pollution control legislations. These developments indicate a shift towards more rigorous environmental assessments and a reinforcement of accountability mechanisms for project developers.

B. Introduction of the Draft Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025

In April 2025, the MoEF&CC released the Draft GEI Rules, which propose the establishment of emission intensity targets for energy-intensive sectors and industries. These rules aim to operationalize the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) by setting baseline emissions for 2023-24 and defining gradual reduction targets for subsequent years.

The introduction of these industry specific targets signifies a move towards market-based mechanisms for controlling greenhouse gas emissions and aligns with India's broader climate commitments. The ultimate objective is to push industries towards a low-carbon growth trajectory through reduction, removal or avoidance of GHG emissions.

More significantly, these Rules are instrumental in enabling India to fulfil its obligation under the Paris Agreement - reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP (i.e., energy consumption per unit of economic output) by 45% by 2030, relative to 2005 levels. The Target Rules can also be seen as a step made towards India's aim for 'panchamrit' and net-zero carbon emission by 2070.