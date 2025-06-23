India To Enforce New Barcode Regulations For Plastic Packaging From July

Introduction
Effective July 1, 2025, all producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) involved in the production and distribution of plastic carry bags and multi layered packaging in India will be required to integrate key product details, including thickness and manufacturer information, into a barcode or quick response (QR) code printed directly on the packaging.
On January 23, 2025, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change introduced the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20251, aimed at strengthening efforts to combat plastic pollution in India. A key provision of this amendment mandates the labelling of plastic products with barcodes and QR codes, enabling consumers to identify the materials they are using. Additionally, producers will be held accountable for managing the plastic they manufacture. This amendment marks a significant step toward reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment in India.
KEY PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS
India is the world's fifth-largest contributor to plastic waste, generating approximately 9.3 million metric tonnes (Mt) annually.2 Recognizing the environmental impact, India has the following regulations in place to tackle the menance of plastic waste:
PLASTIC WASTE REGULATIONS IN INDIA
|
S NO.
|
RULES
|
KEY PROVISIONS
|
1.
|
Plastic Waste Management Rules, 20163
|
|
2.
|
Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20184
|
|
3.
|
Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20215
|
|
4.
|
Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20226
|
·
|
5.
|
Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20247
|
In 2021, the Indian government revised the Plastic Waste Management Rules to tackle the escalating environmental challenges posed by single-use plastic. The amendment prohibited single-use plastic items with minimal utility and high littering potential, a ban that came into effect on July 1, 2022. Additionally, from December 31, 2022, the revised rules banned the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns to further curb plastic pollution.
With the new barcode and QR code requirement, authorities aim to ensure greater traceability and compliance with these regulations, making it easier to monitor the use of plastic packaging across industries.
KEY AMENDMENTS IN THE PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT (AMENDMENT) RULES, 2025
|
AMENDMENT
|
PARTICULARS
|
New Marking and Labelling Requirements (Rule 11)
|
One of the key changes in the amendment pertains to the mandatory marking and labelling of plastic packaging. Companies can comply with this requirement through any of the following methods:
|
Official notification issued to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
|
Producers, importers, and brand owners must notify the CPCB of their chosen labelling method. The CPCB will maintain an updated list of compliant companies on its website, reviewed and refreshed at least every three months.
|
Penalties for Non-Compliance (Rule 19)
|
Failure to comply with the labelling requirements will result in penalties under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Offenders may face:
Conclusion
These regulations are a crucial part of India's broader strategy to address environmental challenges and transition toward a more sustainable future.
The latest enforcement of barcode and QR code tracking marks a significant advancement in plastic waste regulation. By requiring manufacturers, importers, and brand owners to include these digital identifiers on plastic packaging, the government ensures better traceability of plastic products throughout their lifecycle. Authorities can now monitor plastic waste generation, track compliance with disposal and recycling mandates, and hold violators accountable.
Footnotes
1. Available at https://worldtradescanner.com/260415-e%20Plastic%20Waste%20Management%20(Amendment)%20Rules,%202025..pdf
2. Available at https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/india-is-the-worlds-largest-plastic-polluter-according-to-new-study/article68621895.ece
3. Available at https://thc.nic.in/Central%20Governmental%20Rules/Plastic%20Waste%20Management%20Rules,%202016.pdf
4.Available at https://cms.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/PWMnotification%201%20001.pdf
5. Available at https://cpcb.nic.in/uploads/plasticwaste/Notification-12-08-2021.pdf
6.Available at https://cpcb.nic.in/uploads/plasticwaste/PWM-Amendment-Rules-2022.pdf
7. Available at https://faolex.fao.org/docs/pdf/IND227249.pdf
For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.