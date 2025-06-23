India To Enforce New Barcode Regulations For Plastic Packaging From July

Effective July 1, 2025, all producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) involved in the production and distribution of plastic carry bags...

Introduction

Effective July 1, 2025, all producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) involved in the production and distribution of plastic carry bags and multi layered packaging in India will be required to integrate key product details, including thickness and manufacturer information, into a barcode or quick response (QR) code printed directly on the packaging.

On January 23, 2025, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change introduced the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20251, aimed at strengthening efforts to combat plastic pollution in India. A key provision of this amendment mandates the labelling of plastic products with barcodes and QR codes, enabling consumers to identify the materials they are using. Additionally, producers will be held accountable for managing the plastic they manufacture. This amendment marks a significant step toward reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment in India.

KEY PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS

India is the world's fifth-largest contributor to plastic waste, generating approximately 9.3 million metric tonnes (Mt) annually.2 Recognizing the environmental impact, India has the following regulations in place to tackle the menance of plastic waste:

PLASTIC WASTE REGULATIONS IN INDIA

S NO. RULES KEY PROVISIONS 1. Plastic Waste Management Rules, 20163 India implemented these rules to regulate plastic waste generation and promote sustainable disposal practices.

Established measures to reduce plastic waste generation, curb littering, and promote proper segregation and disposal.

Assigned responsibility to producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

The required minimum thickness for plastic carry bags and sheets has been raised to 50 microns.

Extended regulatory oversight beyond urban areas to include rural regions, with Gram Panchayats tasked with local enforcement. 2. Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20184 Implemented the gradual elimination of multi-layered plastics (MLPs) that could not be recycled, recovered for energy, or reused.

Set up a Central Registration System under the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for Producers, Importers, and Brand Owners (PIBOs).

The requirement for explicitly pricing carry bags, as mandated under the 2016 regulations, has been removed. 3. Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20215 Effective July 1, 2022, the production, import, distribution, and sale of designated single-use plastic items with low utility and a high likelihood of littering have been prohibited.

Implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework for the collection and sustainable management of plastic packaging waste.

The minimum thickness standard for plastic carry bags was increased from 50 microns to 75 microns in September 2021, followed by a further revision to 120 microns in December 2022. 4. Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20226 · Mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) targets have been set for the recycling and reuse of rigid plastic packaging.

Introduced environmental compensation for non-compliance under the polluter-pays principle.

Developed a framework to promote a circular economy in plastic waste management. 5. Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 20247 Specified registration, reporting, and certification requirements for plastic waste management and EPR obligations.

Expanded the definition of "importer" to include various plastic-related imports for commercial use.

Brought intermediate plastic material producers and contract manufacturers under the EPR framework.

Manufacturers of carry bags and biodegradable plastics are required to obtain certification from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) prior to sale.

Mandated proper labelling for compostable plastics, specifying decomposition conditions and timeframes.

In 2021, the Indian government revised the Plastic Waste Management Rules to tackle the escalating environmental challenges posed by single-use plastic. The amendment prohibited single-use plastic items with minimal utility and high littering potential, a ban that came into effect on July 1, 2022. Additionally, from December 31, 2022, the revised rules banned the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns to further curb plastic pollution.

With the new barcode and QR code requirement, authorities aim to ensure greater traceability and compliance with these regulations, making it easier to monitor the use of plastic packaging across industries.

KEY AMENDMENTS IN THE PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT (AMENDMENT) RULES, 2025

AMENDMENT PARTICULARS New Marking and Labelling Requirements (Rule 11) One of the key changes in the amendment pertains to the mandatory marking and labelling of plastic packaging. Companies can comply with this requirement through any of the following methods: Barcode or QR Code:A scannable barcode or QR code printed on the plastic packaging will provide essential product information, enhancing traceability.

Product Information Brochure: Instead of a printed code, companies may choose to include a brochure with the packaging, detailing all relevant product information.

Unique Identification Number:A unique identification number may be printed on the packaging, provided that all applicable requirements under Rule 11 are satisfied. Official notification issued to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Producers, importers, and brand owners must notify the CPCB of their chosen labelling method. The CPCB will maintain an updated list of compliant companies on its website, reviewed and refreshed at least every three months. Penalties for Non-Compliance (Rule 19) Failure to comply with the labelling requirements will result in penalties under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Offenders may face: Imprisonment of up to five years

A fine of up to ₹1 lakh

Both imprisonment and a fine

Conclusion

These regulations are a crucial part of India's broader strategy to address environmental challenges and transition toward a more sustainable future.

The latest enforcement of barcode and QR code tracking marks a significant advancement in plastic waste regulation. By requiring manufacturers, importers, and brand owners to include these digital identifiers on plastic packaging, the government ensures better traceability of plastic products throughout their lifecycle. Authorities can now monitor plastic waste generation, track compliance with disposal and recycling mandates, and hold violators accountable.

Footnotes

