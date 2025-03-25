Legal Metrology And Food Laws Newsletter | March 2025

This bi-monthly newsletter provides a comprehensive overview of recent developments, advisories, and key judgments related to food safety and regulatory compliance in India.

This bi-monthly newsletter provides a comprehensive overview of recent developments, advisories, and key judgments related to food safety and regulatory compliance in India. FSSAI has issued multiple regulatory updates to enhance food safety and compliance. E-commerce FBOs must ensure proper training for delivery personnel, prevent cross-contamination, and display valid FSSAI licenses. A new quarterly reporting system mandates licensed food manufacturers to report rejected and expired products to prevent misuse. FSSAI has standardized July 1st as the enforcement date for labelling amendments, ensuring better compliance timelines. Packaged drinking water is now classified as ‘High-Risk Food,' requiring stricter inspections and audits. Additionally, new draft rules under Legal Metrology introduce stricter verification standards for test centers, radar speed measurement equipment, and automatic level gauges to enhance accuracy and regulatory oversight across industries. These measures collectively improve food safety, business efficiency, and consumer protection.

1. Advisory on E-commerce Food Safety Compliance:

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (“FSSAI”) issued an advisory on December 3rd, 2024, concerning e-commerce food business operators (“FBOs”) to strengthen food safety compliance in online food retail. The advisory emphasizes that e-commerce platforms must ensure the following:

Proper training for last-mile delivery personnel, including safe handling, transportation, and personal hygiene protocols.

Mandatory separate delivery of food and non-food items to prevent cross-contamination

All product claims made on e-commerce platforms must align with the information provided on the product's physical labels, adhering to FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

Products must have a minimum shelf life of 30% or at least 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery.

FSSAI License/Registration numbers of sellers and their Hygiene Ratings must be prominently displayed.

No e-commerce FBO is permitted to list any food business operator on its platform without displaying their valid FSSAI License or Registration.

These practices aim to enhance consumer trust and enable informed purchasing decisions. Additionally, these measures contribute to strengthening the food safety ecosystem and help mitigate risks associated with foodborne illnesses and fraudulent practices.

2. Quarterly Reporting System for Rejected and Expired Food Products:

FSSAI issued an advisory on December 16th, 2024, establishing a new provision for quarterly reporting of rejected and expired food items through the FoSCoS system. This advisory pertains to Sections 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, aligning with the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, which require the proper segregation of food materials and FIFO (First In, First Out), FEFO (First Expire, First Out) stock rotation systems.

A new regulation is being implemented in FoSCoS to prevent rejected or expired food items from being rebranded and sold as cattle feed, ensuring they are not consumed by humans. This measure specifically targets FSSAI-licensed food manufacturers, including repackers, relabellers, and importers, requiring them to report the following key aspects:

The quantity of rejected food items that fail quality standards during internal testing or inspection.

The quantity of expired products and food products returned from the food chain.

Detailed records of how these rejected or expired products were handled, including destruction, auction, or alternative use details. The information should also include buyer details for auctioned products or waste disposal agencies.

The information will be required to be submitted through the FoSCoS system on a quarterly basis. While the reporting feature will be activated at a later date, FSSAI has advised food business operators to start consolidating their data immediately. This initiative emphasizes the importance of maintaining accurate records and ensuring the transparent handling of rejected and expired food products.

3. Standardized Implementation Timeline for Food Labelling Regulations:

The FSSAI has streamlined its approach to implementing labeling regulations by establishing a unified compliance timeline. Following a decision at the 45th Food Authority meeting conferred under Section 92 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, FSSAI has designated July 1st as the standard enforcement date for all labeling-related amendments.

This standardization provides food businesses with at least 180 days from the notification date to adapt their practices to comply with changes in the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations and/or any other labelling provisions. FSSAI has also incorporated flexible implementation timelines for urgent situations, allowing them to react quickly to new public health or safety issues. This approach ensures the methodical application of regulations while addressing urgent food safety concerns when needed.

4. FSSAI Designates Packaged Drinking Water and Other Food as 'High-Risk Food' Category:

FSSAI has announced a regulatory change by classifying packaged drinking water and mineral water under the 'High-Risk Food' category, following the government's decision to remove Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirements for these products.

Prior to this change, BIS certification was mandatory for these food categories, as outlined in the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) First Amendment Regulations, 2024, dated October 17th, 2024. This new classification introduces mandatory annual risk-based inspections for licensing and registration, along with compulsory audits by FSSAI-recognized third-party food safety agencies.

This amendment highlights the importance of adhering to FSSAI's inspection schedules and prioritizing safety regulations across states and UTs. The changes took effect immediately and are designed to improve food safety standards while ensuring compliance through ongoing monitoring and external audits.

5. Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025:

The Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025, proposed by the Government of India, outlines new regulations for the standardization, dissemination, and mandatory usage of Indian Standard Time (IST) across various sectors. The Department of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is working to disseminate IST with millisecond-to-microsecond accuracy.

IST is defined as UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) plus 5 hours 30 minutes, with CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) as the official custodian, ensuring synchronization with global UTC standards.

The rules mandate IST as the official reference for legal, administrative, and commercial activities, prohibiting the display of alternative times for official use, except in specific exemptions like scientific research. Other time zones can be displayed alongside IST, provided the country or zone name is clearly mentioned. The Rules emphasize that the Public institutions must synchronize their time-keeping devices using reliable protocols, and cybersecurity measures are emphasized to protect against time manipulation threats. Deviations from IST are permitted for specific purposes such as navigation and astronomy, subject to government approval. The rules also prescribe the procedure for synchronization, guidelines for implementation and standards for accuracy, ensuring nationwide alignment with IST and facilitating improved governance, cybersecurity and operational efficiency.

6. Draft Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2025:

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has published draft amendments to the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2025, introducing significant changes to the testing and verification process. The key updates under the draft include expanding the list of weights and measures that can be verified, implementing a new application process for test center recognition, and establishing a detailed fee structure for verification services revised application process for test center recognition, mandatory inspections, expanded scope of instruments verifiable by government test centers and clarified procedures for verification certificates and place of verification.

Key changes include:

The requirement for a joint inspection team, comprising one Central and one State Government Legal Metrology Department officer, to examine test center infrastructure before approval.

Government test centers can verify weighing and measuring instruments on an equipment-wise basis and must issue separate verification certificates for each instrument.

The geographical scope of verification has been expanded, allowing test centers to conduct verifications within their district or state of operation.

A comprehensive new fee schedule for verifying instruments like water meters (ranging from ₹100 for domestic to ₹1000 for industrial), sphygmomanometers, clinical thermometers, and other measurement devices.

The list of verifiable instruments now includes twelve specific types, such as water meters, gas meters, energy meters, speed guns, breath analyzers, and multi-dimensional measuring instruments.

These amendments aim to streamline and strengthen the regulatory framework for legal metrology, ensuring a more effective and transparent verification process.

7. Draft Rules for Automatic Level Gauges:

The Department of Consumer Affairs has released draft rules for Automatic Level Gauges (“ALGs”). These rules aim to ensure the accuracy and reliability of ALGs used to measure liquid levels in stationary storage tanks.

The draft regulations pertain to ALGs used in various storage tanks, including vertical, cylindrical, pressurized, refrigerated, and heated tanks. They outline criteria for accuracy, specifications for indicating devices (both local and remote), suspension mechanisms for movable sensors, and installation considerations. The Maximum Permissible Error (MPE) is specified for both pre-installation and post-installation verification.

The regulations also mandate the clear and unambiguous display of measured values, including inage (dip), ullage, and units. Essential details such as the manufacturer, model number, serial number, and approval number must be prominently displayed on both the ALG and indicating devices. Additionally, a designated area for verification marks is required, and the devices must not interfere with measurements and should be resistant to tampering.

These regulations highlight the importance of correct installation to minimize external factors impacting performance and ensure ease of verification.

8. Legal Metrology (General) Amendment Rules, 2025:

The Legal Metrology (General) Amendment Rules, 2025, represent a transformative approach to road safety and vehicular speed measurement, set to be implemented on July 1, 2025. These regulations establish new standards for radar equipment used in traffic enforcement, fundamentally redesigning how vehicle speeds are monitored and recorded.

The amendments include:

Mandating that radar devices achieve exceptional accuracy with a 99.8% reliability benchmark to minimize measurement errors.

Detailed technical requirements, such as radar beam aiming within a ±0.5% error margin, and robust equipment construction capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions.

Requirements for comprehensive vehicle identification protocols, including mandatory recording of essential details such as date, time, vehicle direction, and speed.

The amendment also includes rigorous testing protocols, protection against equipment tampering, and standardized equipment identification to ensure that every speed measurement is conducted with the highest possible precision and integrity. This aims to simplify enforcement procedures, build public trust, and create a more systematic and reliable approach to traffic speed monitoring.

These rules represent a significant commitment to improving road safety, traffic discipline, and consumer protection. By setting new benchmarks in measurement accuracy and technological reliability, the Legal Metrology (General) Amendment Rules, 2025 demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to manage vehicular speed enforcement, balancing technological innovation with stringent regulatory oversight.

Ultimately, these amendments represent more than a technical regulation; they embody a progressive vision of road safety that prioritizes precision, accountability, and technological excellence. By establishing such comprehensive guidelines, the Legal Metrology (General) Amendment Rules, 2025 set a new standard for traffic enforcement, promising a future where speed measurements are not just recorded but guaranteed to be accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.

10. Insertion of “Part X – Radar Equipment for Measuring Speed of Vehicles” in the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011:

The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs has announced the rules for Radar Equipment for Measuring the Speed of Vehicles under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011. The rule will come into effect on July 1, 2025.

The primary goal of the new rules is to ensure that radar equipment used for speed measurement is properly verified and calibrated for accuracy. This process guarantees the reliability of these devices, ensuring they meet the required standards and provide accurate speed readings. The regulations also aim to foster transparency and accountability in traffic law enforcement, ensuring that officers are equipped with dependable and accurate tools to effectively monitor speed limits.

Key aspects of the rules include:

Regular verification and calibration of radar equipment to ensure it remains within specified accuracy limits.

Field tests for the devices, ensuring no more than the specified margin of error in measurements.

Laboratory testing to ensure radar equipment functions properly under various environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity.

To ensure that the equipment stays accurate over time, manufacturers must submit detailed documentation on the radar equipment's design, logic, and any modifications. This information will be stored securely and monitored by the authorities to prevent any unauthorized changes that could affect the device's performance.

By requiring all radar equipment to undergo testing, verification, and calibration according to strict standards, the government aims to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement while building public trust in traffic monitoring systems.

11. Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2025:

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) department has announced amendments concerning packages containing medical devices. The Medical Devices Rules Amendment addresses the application of Medical Devices Regulations, 2017, in relation to packaged commodities, ensuring consistency in labelling and declaration.

Key updates include:

Amendment to Rule 2: A provision is added for packages containing medical devices, stating that the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, will apply to declarations made on such packages.

Amendment to Rule 7: For packages containing medical devices, the height and width of numerals and letters used for declarations must comply with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

Amendment to Rule 33: A relaxation is introduced for packages containing medical devices, specifying that only correct declarations must be made in compliance with the rules.

Key highlights include:

Provisions of the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, will apply to packages containing medical devices.

Medical device packaging must adhere to specifications for the height and width of numerals and letters on the principal display panel, as outlined by the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, instead of the standard requirements in the current rules.

The Central Government may relax certain provisions temporarily for manufacturers or packers, provided corrective measures are specified.

12. FSSAI Directs States to Step Up Food Safety Checks on Dairy Analogues:

To prevent food adulteration and mislabelling during the ongoing festive season, the FSSAI has directed all States and Union Territories to step up surveillance on Dairy Analogues throughout March 2025.

Dairy Analogues are products where non-milk constituents replace milk components partially or entirely, but they resemble milk or milk products in appearance, texture, and functionality. These products are not considered milk, milk products, or composite milk products. When standardized milk products are compositionally altered by replacing major milk constituents like milk fat or milk protein with vegetable oil, fat, or protein, the resulting product is classified as an Analogue.

As per Sub-Regulation 2.1.1.3(f) of the FSS (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, non-dairy products must not be misrepresented as milk or milk-based products.

This direction is part of FSSAI's ongoing monthly surveillance drives to tackle food adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

13. Action Regarding Use of Plastic in Idli Preparation:

FSSAI has issued instructions to the Karnataka State Food Safety Department to submit a report at the earliest and take immediate action against violators concerning the use of plastic sheets in the steaming process of Idlis in some restaurants in Karnataka.

The use of low-grade plastic in food preparation is a concern because it can release toxic substances such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and other chemicals when exposed to high heat, potentially causing adverse health effects. FSSAI officials are investigating this matter to ensure that strict actions are taken against violators of food safety regulations.

14. First National Stakeholder Consultation by FSSAI on Pesticide Residues:

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the National Stakeholder Consultation on Challenges in Monitoring Pesticide Residues in Food Commodities, organized by FSSAI, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

This consultation marks the beginning of a series of discussions on emerging topics such as sustainable packaging, nutraceuticals, and antimicrobial resistance. FSSAI's initiative emphasized the importance of reassessing current pesticide monitoring practices and establishing a robust system to tackle the challenges posed by pesticide residues.

The National Stakeholder Consultation is a crucial step in strengthening food safety by addressing challenges related to pesticide residue monitoring and ensuring that Indian food products meet the highest safety standards for both domestic consumption and export.

