19 September 2024

Virchow Group Partners With Germany-Based Symrise Group

JSA assisted the Virchow Group, a world leader in several pharmaceutical actives, in relation to establishing its strategic joint venture arrangement with the Germany-based Symrise Group...
JSA assisted the Virchow Group, a world leader in several pharmaceutical actives, in relation to establishing its strategic joint venture arrangement with the Germany-based Symrise Group, for manufacture of chemical ingredients for the cosmetics, and personal care/ home care industry in India.

Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner – Sidharrth Shankar, Partner – Prakriti Jaiswal, Principal Associate – Anindita Basu, Senior Associates – Abhilash Raghav and Rupaly Middha and Associate – Shubhankar Tiwari.

Sidharrth Shankar
Prakriti Jaiswal
