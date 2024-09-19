Virchow Group Partners With Germany-Based Symrise Group

JSA assisted the Virchow Group, a world leader in several pharmaceutical actives, in relation to establishing its strategic joint venture arrangement with the Germany-based Symrise Group, for manufacture of chemical ingredients for the cosmetics, and personal care/ home care industry in India.

Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner – Sidharrth Shankar, Partner – Prakriti Jaiswal, Principal Associate – Anindita Basu, Senior Associates – Abhilash Raghav and Rupaly Middha and Associate – Shubhankar Tiwari.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.