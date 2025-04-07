India's Path To Eco-Friendly Food Packaging: The First Amendment Regulations In Focus

Introduction

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently introduced the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) First Amendment Regulations, 2025. This regulatory update amends the existing regulation, namely, Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2022, aiming to enhance food safety standards and align them with contemporary manufacturing practices and consumer expectations conferring power vide Section 92 read with section 23 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Key Changes Introduced

Recycled PET for Food Packaging:

The most significant change is the modification of Regulation 4, sub- regulation (4), clause (e), which now permits the use of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for food packaging, storage, and distribution. This is subject to compliance with notified standards and guidelines. This move is expected to promote sustainability while ensuring food safety.

Public Consultation and Feedback:

The first amendment is followed by the draft amendment which was publicly notified on May 17, 2022, followed by a 60-day consultation period. The FSSAI reviewed objections and suggestions received from the public before finalizing the amendment. This inclusive approach ensures that stakeholders' concerns are addressed and that the regulations are practical and effective.

Effective Date:

The amendment is in effect on 28th March 2025 pursuant to publication in the Official Gazette. This ensures a smooth transition and allows businesses to prepare and adapt to the new requirements.

Implications for Food Businesses

Enhanced Safety and Sustainability: The allowance of recycled PET for food packaging encourages the use of sustainable materials, reducing environmental impact while maintaining food safety standards.

The allowance of recycled PET for food packaging encourages the use of sustainable materials, reducing environmental impact while maintaining food safety standards. Compliance Requirements: Food businesses must ensure that any recycled PET used in their packaging complies with the notified standards and guidelines. This may involve additional quality control measures and documentation.

Food businesses must ensure that any recycled PET used in their packaging complies with the notified standards and guidelines. This may involve additional quality control measures and documentation. Consumer Trust: By adhering to these updated regulations, businesses can build consumer trust, as consumers are increasingly conscious of both food safety and environmental sustainability.

Conclusion

The Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) First Amendment Regulations, 2025, represent a significant step forward in aligning India's food safety standards with modern practices and sustainability goals. By permitting the use of recycled PET while ensuring compliance with strict standards, the FSSAI is fostering an environment where food safety and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. This update is a testament to the authority's commitment to protecting public health and promoting sustainable practices within the food industry.