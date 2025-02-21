Draft Amendments To Food Safety And Standards (Labelling And Display) Regulations,2025: Public Consultation

Summary of Proposed Amendments

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed draft amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. These amendments aim to enhance transparency in food labelling, improve consumer awareness, and ensure compliance with nutritional standards. Key highlights include:

Nutrition Information: Mandatory display of the percentage contribution of added sugar, saturated fat, and sodium to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) per serving. This information must be presented in bold letters with a relatively larger font size to emphasize critical nutritional components. Logo Specifications for Milk and Milk Products: All milk and milk products, including composite products, must carry a specified logo on their packaging. The logo dimensions vary based on the area of the principal display panel, ensuring visibility across different package sizes. Coffee-Chicory Mixture Declarations: Declarations related to coffee-chicory mixtures must be displayed prominently on the front of the package in capital letters within a rectangular box on the principal display panel. This ensures clear communication of product composition.

Public Participation

The FSSAI has invited stakeholders, industry representatives, and the general public to provide feedback on the draft regulations with in to days from the date o publication ie., February 17, 2025.

Conclusion

The proposed amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations underscore FSSAI's dedication to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability in India's food industry. By emphasizing clearer nutritional information and standardized product labelling, these changes aim to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to make informed dietary choices.

