RBI Newsletter October To December 2024

Pioneer Legal advised and assisted Advik Hi-Tech Private Limited ("Advik") in relation to 100% acquisition of Powersports and MTG GMBH ('Powersports") through its Singapore subsidiary, Advik Singapore Pte. Limited.

Advik is India's leading manufacturer of precision components and systems for automotive and industrial markets worldwide.

Powersports was created as a spin-off company for the Bad Urach (Germany)-powersports business from Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co KG, known as MAGURA for developing, producing and marketing components with a focus on brake and clutch systems for two-wheelers.

The transaction team consisted of Associate Krishna Bhatia, Senior Associate Jinal Shah, and Partner Shoubhik Dasgupta.

Read more about it at:

1. Advik acquires German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG – The Economic Times @ https://lnkd.in/dbyc8-_t

2. Advik to acquire German braking system manufacturer Powersports MTG | Company News – Business Standard @ https://lnkd.in/dgrD7A4W

3. Advik acquires Powersports MTG GmbH to expand advanced braking systems portfolio – The Hindu Business Line @ https://lnkd.in/dECPvkjM

#PioneerLegal #LawAtPL #AdvikHiTech #Powersports #Magura #AdvanceBrakingSystem #AutomobileIndustry

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.