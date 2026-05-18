BIS Updates

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of IS 1171: 2026 Ferromanganese — Specification (Sixth Revision) with effect from 27th March 2026. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2026.

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Substitution of Standard for Ferromanganese (01 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of IS 1171: 2026 Ferromanganese — Specification (Sixth Revision) with effect from 27th March 2026. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2026.

Substitution of Standards for Various Chemicals (01 Apr)



The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 30th March 2026. However, the previous unamended standard will remain in force concurrently till 30th September 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link .

IS 5573: 2026 Ethylene Oxide — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 5649: 2026 o-Toluidine — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 8861: 2026 1,4-Dichloro-2-Nitrobenzene — Specification (First Revision)

IS 8873: 2026 Monomethylamine, Technical — Specification (First Revision)

IS 13123: 2026 Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Liquid Pesticides (Up to 5 Litres Capacity) — Specification (Second Revision)

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