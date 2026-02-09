TPM Newsletter: January 2026 - Non-Tariff Measures

- within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in India
Indian Updates
Quality Control Orders for six Chemicals withdrawn (12 Nov)
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has issued a series of orders rescinding multiple Quality Control Orders (QCOs) related to six chemicals. These revocations are made under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016, in public interest and after consultation with the BIS. All rescissions will take effect immediately. These rescinded QCOs relate to various chemical and polymer products, including:
- p-Xylene
- Toluene
- Methyl Acrylate and Ethyl Acrylate
- Vinyl Acetate Monomer
- Ethylene Dichloride
- Vinyl Chloride Monomer
These products are no longer required to comply with mandatory BIS certification under the previously issued quality control regulations.
Introduction of Quality Control Order for Hand Tools to supersede the previous Order (04 Dec)
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2025, in supersession of the earlier Quality Control Order on such products. The Order shall come into force on 1st October 2026. Earlier, the Order was notified to come into force on 1st October 2025. For small enterprises, the order would come into force on 1st January 2027 and for micro-enterprises, it will come into force on 1st April 2027.
As per the notification, the Order will not be applicable for goods imported for research and development by manufacturers of hand tools to the limit of upto 200 numbers per year, provided that the imported goods are not sold commercially and are disposed of as scrap. The manufacturers will be required to maintain a year-wise record of such goods and furnish to the Government authorities, if required.
Global Updates
China
Draft National Standard on Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Toys in China (19 Dec)
The State Administration for Market Regulation of China has issued a draft national standard titled “Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Electronic and Electrical Equipment — Part 4: Toys.” This regulation specifies safety requirements and test methods for lithium-ion cells and batteries used in toys, including those with a maximum output voltage not exceeding 24 volts DC. It also applies to lithium-ion cells and batteries used in similar products intended for children and infants. The initiative aims to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, and safeguard human health and safety. The proposed date of entry into force is 12 months after approval. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the date of notification, that is, by 17th February 2026.
