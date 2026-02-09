TPM Newsletter: January 2026 - Non-Tariff Measures

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has issued a series of orders rescinding multiple Quality Control Orders (QCOs) related to six chemicals.

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

Article Insights

TPM Consultants are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

in India

Indian Updates

Quality Control Orders for six Chemicals withdrawn (12 Nov)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has issued a series of orders rescinding multiple Quality Control Orders (QCOs) related to six chemicals. These revocations are made under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016, in public interest and after consultation with the BIS. All rescissions will take effect immediately. These rescinded QCOs relate to various chemical and polymer products, including:

p-Xylene

Toluene

Methyl Acrylate and Ethyl Acrylate

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ethylene Dichloride

Vinyl Chloride Monomer

These products are no longer required to comply with mandatory BIS certification under the previously issued quality control regulations.

Introduction of Quality Control Order for Hand Tools to supersede the previous Order (04 Dec)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Hand Tools (Quality Control) Order, 2025, in supersession of the earlier Quality Control Order on such products. The Order shall come into force on 1st October 2026. Earlier, the Order was notified to come into force on 1st October 2025. For small enterprises, the order would come into force on 1st January 2027 and for micro-enterprises, it will come into force on 1st April 2027.

As per the notification, the Order will not be applicable for goods imported for research and development by manufacturers of hand tools to the limit of upto 200 numbers per year, provided that the imported goods are not sold commercially and are disposed of as scrap. The manufacturers will be required to maintain a year-wise record of such goods and furnish to the Government authorities, if required.

Global Updates

China

Draft National Standard on Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Toys in China (19 Dec)

The State Administration for Market Regulation of China has issued a draft national standard titled “Safety of Lithium-Ion Cells and Batteries Used in Electronic and Electrical Equipment — Part 4: Toys.” This regulation specifies safety requirements and test methods for lithium-ion cells and batteries used in toys, including those with a maximum output voltage not exceeding 24 volts DC. It also applies to lithium-ion cells and batteries used in similar products intended for children and infants. The initiative aims to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, and safeguard human health and safety. The proposed date of entry into force is 12 months after approval. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the date of notification, that is, by 17th February 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.