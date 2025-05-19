ARTICLE
19 May 2025

US Tariffs On Indian Goods: 2025 Impact Explained

S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates

Trump's Tariff's: What It Means for Indian Businesses

On April 2, 2025, the US President Donald Trump, in second renewed presidential term, issued a sweeping Executive Order reintroducing "Reciprocal Tariffs"1— an aggressive trade move that has triggered ripples across global supply chains. India, among other significant U.S. trading partners, has found itself squarely in the crosshairs, with a fresh 26% ad valorem duty imposed on a large spectrum of its exports to the United States.

This article explores the legal context of these tariffs, their immediate impact on Indian businesses, and the broader implications for international trade.

Understanding the New U.S. Tariff Regime

What Are Reciprocal Tariffs?

Reciprocal tariffs refer to the imposition of import duties by the U.S. equivalent to those levied by its trading partners on American exports. In theory, this policy aims to ensure fairness and counteract trade imbalances. In practice, it introduces volatility and uncertainty, particularly for developing economies like India.

Legal Backing and Structure

President Trump's Executive Order is grounded in the authority of the Trade Act of 19742, particularly Sections 301 and 332, which empower the President to take retaliatory measures in case of discriminatory or unfair trade practices. While WTO compliance3remains questionable — and will likely be challenged — the U.S. has continued to justify such unilateralism under the national interest exemption.

Key features of the April 2025 Executive Order:

  • Abaseline 10% tariffon imports from all countries (with exceptions).
  • Acountry-specific tariff, effective April 9, 2025 — for India, this means anadditional 26%over and above MFN duties.
  • Exemptionsinclude goods under Section 232 (steel, aluminium, auto), and Annex 2 items like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, energy, and copper.
  • Products withat least 20% U.S. origin contentare taxed only on the non-U.S. portion, offering marginal relief to some Indian exporters.

Implications for Indian Sectors

The table below summarizes the key sectoral implications of the new U.S. tariff regime on Indian exports:

Sector

Tariff Imposed

Impact

Marine Products (Shrimp, Fish)

26%

High Negative

Honey

26%

High Negative

Basmati Rice

26%

Moderate Negative

Tea

26%

High Negative

Cashew

26%

Positive Opportunity

Bakery & Processed Foods

26%

High Negative

Dairy Products

26%

High Negative

Apparel (Knitted & Woven)

26%

Positive Opportunity

Carpets & Made-ups

26%

Moderate Opportunity

Footwear

26%

Positive Opportunity

Gems & Jewellery

26%

High Negative

Electronics (Smartphones)

26%

Moderate Opportunity

Medical Devices

26%

Moderate Negative

Pharmaceuticals

Exempted

No Impact (Currently)

Steel & Aluminium

25% (Section 232)4

Ongoing Negative

Automobiles & Auto Components

25% (Section 232)

Ongoing Negative

Copper, Semiconductors, Critical Minerals

Exempted

No Impact

Conclusion

The Trump tariff regime underscores a return to transactional trade policies. For Indian businesses, especially MSMEs, this calls for:

  • Strategic diversificationinto newer markets like the EU, Middle East, and ASEAN.
  • Investments in compliance, U.S.-based warehousing, and local partnerships to minimize tariff exposure.
  • Robust government intervention— through export subsidies, legal support, and accelerated FTAs.

While the current scenario presents serious headwinds, it also opens up recalibration opportunities for India's export ecosystem.

Footnotes

1 https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/09/trumps-tariffs-imports-world-deadline-trade.html

2 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/COMPS-10384/pdf/COMPS-10384.pdf

3 Under WTO guidelines, member nations commit to "tariff bindings", which set maximum tariff levels that cannot be exceeded unless renegotiated. For the US, the average bound tariff for all goods is 3.4 per cent. (https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/trump-tariffs-wto-gatt-reciprocal-tariff-rules-violations-explained-125040301244_1.html)

4 Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 empowers the U.S. President to adjust imports, including tariffs, if they threaten national security.The investigation process is led by the Department of Commerce, and the Secretary of Commerce provides recommendations to the President.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

