The Delhi High Court Steps In To Protect Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has taken significant steps to protect the personality rights of Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev, a globally revered spiritual leader. The case, Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev & Anr. versus Igor Isakov & Ors. (CS(COMM) 578/2025), highlights the growing issue of unauthorized use of public figures' personas through modern technology and AI tools. The court's decision underscores the importance of safeguarding an individual's reputation and goodwill in the digital age.

Background of the Case

The case was initiated by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev and the Isha Foundation, a non-profit trust established by the Sadhguru, against multiple defendants who were allegedly involved in infringing the Sadhguru's personality rights. The Sadhguru, known for his contributions to spirituality and yoga, has millions of followers worldwide and has been actively involved in disseminating spiritual knowledge since 1984. The plaintiffs claimed that the defendants, through various websites and social media platforms, were using AI tools and modern technology to create deep fakes and unauthorized content that misrepresented the Sadhguru, causing significant damage to his reputation and goodwill.

Legal Proceedings and Applications

The plaintiffs filed an application under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, read with Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), seeking exemption from pre-litigation mediation. They argued that pre-litigation mediation would be impractical given the nature of the infringement and the urgency of the situation. The court, considering the averments made in the application and the judgment in Yamini Manohar v. T.K.D. Krithi (2024) and Chandra Kishore Chaurasia v. R. A. Perfumery Works Private Limited (2022), granted the exemption.

Contentions of the Petitioner

The plaintiffs contended that the Sadhguru's personality rights were being infringed by the defendants through unauthorized use of his name, image, likeness, voice, and other aspects of his persona. The defendants were using modern technology and AI tools to create deep fakes and misleading content to perpetrate financial scams and promote products or services. The unauthorized use of the Sadhguru's persona was causing irreparable harm to his reputation and goodwill. The plaintiffs sought various reliefs, including permanent injunction, damages, rendition of accounts, and appropriate directions to the authorities to prevent further infringement.

Issues Raised and Legal Provisions

The primary issues raised in the case were the unauthorized use of the Sadhguru's personality rights by the defendants, the creation and dissemination of deep fakes and misleading content using AI tools, and the potential for financial scams and misrepresentation.

Court's Analysis and Decision

The court analysed the case by considering the Sadhguru's significant reputation and goodwill, evidenced by his numerous awards, publications, and international recognition. The unauthorized use of the Sadhguru's persona by the defendants included creating deep fakes and misleading content for commercial gain. The court recognized the potential for widespread harm due to the nature of the internet and social media platforms, which could quickly disseminate false information. The court granted several reliefs to the plaintiffs, including an injunction against defendants 1-41 and 48, prohibiting them from using or exploiting the Sadhguru's name, image, likeness, voice, and other aspects of his persona without his express written authorization. The court also directed various service providers to suspend or disable specific websites, accounts, and channels identified by the plaintiffs as infringing on the Sadhguru's personality rights.

Conclusion

The Delhi High Court's decision in Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev & Anr. versus Igor Isakov & Ors. (CS(COMM) 578/2025) is a significant step in protecting the personality rights of public figures in the digital age. The court's order highlights the importance of safeguarding an individual's reputation and goodwill, especially when unauthorized use of their persona can lead to significant harm. This case sets a precedent for future legal actions against unauthorized use of personality rights and highlights the need for effective legal remedies to address rapidly evolving online infringement platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.