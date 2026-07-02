IBBI Notifies The IBBI (Information Utilities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The IBBI, through notification dated 01.06.2026 has notified the IBBI (Information Utilities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“IU Amendment Regulations”) to amend the IBBI (Information Utilities) Regulations, 2017 (“IU Principal Regulations”), in order to give effect to the changes brought about by the Amendment Act.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Intellectual Property and Criminal Law topic(s)

The IBBI, through notification dated 01.06.2026 has notified the IBBI (Information Utilities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“IU Amendment Regulations”) to amend the IBBI (Information Utilities) Regulations, 2017 (“IU Principal Regulations”), in order to give effect to the changes brought about by the Amendment Act.

The key amendments introduced by the IU Amendment Regulations are as follows:

Replacement of prescribed forms with IBBI notified formats:

(a) IBBI through Circular No. IBBI/IU/100/2026 dated 03.06.2026, has notified the following Forms in relation to the matters specified below:

Sl. No Form Description 1. Form A Application for Certificate of Registration or Renewal of Registration as an Information Utility (Under Regulation 4 of the IU Principal Regulations) 2. Form B Certificate of Registration as an Information Utility (under Regulation 5 of the IU Principal Regulations). 3. Form C Submission of information by user to Information Utility (under Regulation 20, 21and 27 of the IU Principal Regulations). 4. Form D Record of Default issued by Information Utility (under Regulation 2(1)(la), 21 and 21A of the IU Principal Regulations. 5. Form E Information of Dispute issued by Information Utility (under Regulation 2(1)(lb), 21 and 21A of the IU Principal Regulations.

Information dispute:

(a) The term ‘Information dispute’ has been defined in Regulation 2(1)(lb) as the “status of authentication of default issued in such format as notified by the Board through circular”.

(b) In Regulation 15(3)(ba), as Item (iv), “issuance of information dispute” has been added as minimum service quality standard, which the bye-laws shall provide for.

Regulation 21 (Authentication of default):

(a) The terminology used in the IU Principal Regulations, including under Regulation 21(2)(c)(iii), has been aligned with the Amendment Act, by replacing references to “financial creditor, which is a bank included in the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934” with the broader term “financial institution” as defined under section 3(14) of IBC.

(b) The sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 21, which prescribes the manner in which an information utility records the status of authentication of information of default, has been substituted. Pursuant to the amendment, the following table vis a vis authentication outcome has been inserted:

Sl. No. Response of the Debtor Status Nature of Record to be issued (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 (a) Debtor confirms the information of default, or (b) Debtor does not respond even after three reminders Authenticated Record of Default 2 Debtor disputes the information of default Disputed Information of Dispute

(c) The provison to the substituted sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 21 provides that, in case of financial institution as defined in clause (14) of section 3 of IBC, when a debtor disputes a part of the default amount or such dispute is in respect of only nonfinancial information, then the information utility shall record the status of authentication as ‘authenticated’ in respect of the undisputed default amount.

The IU Amendment Regulations came into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 03.06.2026.

Footnote

1 IBBI (Information Utilities) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.