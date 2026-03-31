One Debt, Two Insolvencies: Supreme Court Rejects The “One Debt, One CIRP” Rule

On February 26, 2026, a two judge bench of the Supreme Court, In ICICI Bank Limited & Ors v. Era Infrastructure (India) Limited & Ors., confirmed that insolvency proceedings may run simultaneously against a principal borrower and its corporate guarantor for the same underlying debt.

Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India is a pioneer in commercial legal advice, which is based on its deep understanding of clients’ businesses across diverse sectors and jurisdictions. The Firm is known today for its adeptness to identify and mitigate risks for its clients by providing top-notch legal solutions. Our 55 Partners and over 300 members, spread across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai work closely together with our clients to find the best possible solutions. In keeping with the Firm’s legacy of offering exceptional legal solutions and client advice; teams at the Firm ensure that clients receive practical, innovative and cost-effective advice in a responsive manner, while upholding the highest ethical standards. Enormous amounts of knowledge, experience and commitment, successfully help close/ resolve complex and high value transactions & disputes, with practical and creative legal solutions.

Article Insights

Sharad Joshi’s articles from Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Insurance topic(s)

Executive Summary

On February 26, 2026, a two‑judge bench of the Supreme Court, In ICICI Bank Limited & Ors v. Era Infrastructure (India) Limited & Ors.1, confirmed that insolvency proceedings may run simultaneously against a principal borrower and its corporate guarantor for the same underlying debt. The Court rejected the restrictive approach previously adopted by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (“NCLAT”) in Vishnu Kumar Agarwal v. Piramal Enterprises Ltd.2, which had effectively imposed a “one debt, one CIRP” rule. The Court clarified that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) contains no statutory bar on parallel proceedings against a principal borrower and its guarantor.

The judgment affirms that the liability of a guarantor remains co-extensive with that of the principal debtor and that creditors cannot be compelled to elect between remedies where the law recognises concurrent enforcement. While acknowledging concerns around double recovery, the Court held that such risks can be managed through existing procedural safeguards rather than by restricting creditor remedies. The decision strengthens the enforceability of guarantees within India’s insolvency framework and provides clear guidance to creditors on pursuing claims across multiple debtors.

The Era Infrastructure Saga: Parallel CIRPs in Action

The lead appeal arose from ICICI Bank Limited’s (“ICICI”) attempt to initiate parallel corporate insolvency resolution process (“CIRP”) against Era Infrastructure (India) Limited (“Principal Borrower”) and its group company Era Infra Engineering Private Limited (“Parent Company”).

ICICI had extended financial facilities to group companies of the Parent Company, including the Principal Borrower, backed by guarantees and certain contractual comforts from the Parent Company. Following persistent defaults by the Principal Borrower, even after restructuring of the facility, ICICI issued a recall-cum-invocation of guarantee notice to the Parent Company. CIRP was initiated against the Parent Company, and ICICI lodged its claim, which the National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) admitted, allowing ICICI to participate in the Committee of Creditors (“CoC”). Subsequently, ICICI filed an application under Section 7 of the IBC for initiation of CIRP against the Principal Borrower. However, the NCLT rejected a separate application under Section 7 of the IBC against the Principal Borrower, relying on the decision of Vishnu Kumar Agarwal (supra).

Similarly, the NCLT and the NCLAT also rejected separate applications filed by various creditors under Section 7 of the IBC, against other entities, citing that simultaneous IBC proceedings cannot be initiated against corporate debtors and guarantors.

One Debt, Multiple Insolvencies? The Question Before the Court

The central issue before the Court was whether the IBC allows a financial creditor to initiate or continue CIRP simultaneously against the principal corporate debtor and its guarantors.

In spite of the Court having considered the maintainability of simultaneous proceedings in light of its earlier decision in BRS Ventures Investments Ltd. v. SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.3 the Court nonetheless undertook a detailed examination of the competing submissions.

Three principal contentions framed the debate:

IBC is a resolution, not a recovery tool and thus should not become a multi forum recovery platform;

Invocation of the doctrine of election; and

Concerns regarding double enrichment of creditors.

From Recovery to Resolution: Understanding IBC’s True Purpose

The Court placed reliance on Innoventive Industries Limited vs. ICICI Bank4; Essar Steel (India) Ltd. Committee of Creditors v. Satish Kumar Gupta 5, which reaffirm that the IBC is not a mere recovery mechanism. The Court, however, acknowledged that “recovery is as central to the process of insolvency resolution as resolution itself,” given that decisions on resolution plans are taken by committees composed predominantly of financial creditors, whose rational objective is to maximise realisations.

The Court held that while IBC proceedings are not purely recovery proceedings, it would be incorrect to use this label to curtail rights that the statute otherwise confers. At the admission stage, the inquiry remains limited to the twin test- (i) existence of a legally enforceable financial debt; and (ii) a default.

If these conditions are satisfied, then the adjudicating authority can exercise its discretion under Section 7 (5) (a) of the IBC to accept or reject the application, as recognised in Axis Bank Limited vs. Vidarbha Industries Power Limited6. However, discretion must not be exercised arbitrarily or capriciously.

Co-Extensive Claims Upheld: Election Doctrine Clarified

The opposing counsel argued that allowing a creditor to submit the same claim in multiple CIRPs could lead to inflated voting power, potential unjust enrichment and duplicity of proceedings.

Drawing on Transcore vs. Union of India7 and A.P. State Financial Corporation vs. Gar Re-Rolling Mills8, the Court noted that the doctrine of election applies only when three conditions are met: (i) existence of two remedies; (ii) inconsistencies between the remedies; and (iii) a choice between them.

The Court explained that proceedings against the debtor and guarantor are not inconsistent; rather they are parallel routes for enforcing the same obligation, reflecting the co-extensive nature of guarantee liability under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

Additionally, under the ‘clean slate’ principle articulated in Ghanshyam Mishra & Sons (P) Ltd v Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd9 and Essar Steel (India) Ltd Committee of Creditors (supra), any portion of a debt not submitted and admitted in a CIRP is effectively wiped out once a resolution plan is approved.

Managing Overlap: Safeguards Prevent Double Recovery

The Court acknowledged that concerns about double enrichment are legitimate, but they do not warrant a blanket prohibition on simultaneous proceedings. Instead, the Court pointed out sufficient safeguards embedded in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 (“CIRP Regulations”). Regulation 12A obliges every creditor to update its claim as and when the claim is satisfied, partly or fully, from any source in any manner. Moreover, Regulation 14 of the CIRP Regulations, requires the interim resolution professionals to revise admitted claims when more accurate information becomes available. The Court also relied on Maitreya Doshi v Anand Rathi Global Finance Ltd.10 which clarified that Section 7 proceedings can be initiated against multiple corporate debtors for the same debt.

Beyond Era Infrastructure: Implications for Insolvency Practice

The Court settled the law that simultaneous CIRPs against corporate debtors and corporate guarantors are maintainable; the doctrine of election has no application; and concerns regarding double enrichment must be addressed through procedural safeguards, rather than jurisdictional bars. At the same time, the judgment leaves room for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the legislature to introduce further reforms, including improved information-sharing between resolution professionals or even a structured framework for group insolvency.

Conclusion: Full Effect of Guarantees Now Clear

The judgment clarifies that creditors may now, with enhanced doctrinal certainty, initiate and pursue Section 7 proceedings against both the principal borrower and the guarantor, participate in multiple CoCs and structure resolution strategies across separate insolvency process, provided that they avoid any recovery beyond what is actually due.

The decision restores doctrinal clarity, aligns the IBC with guarantee principles, and strengthens the practical enforceability of corporate guarantees while maintaining the IBC’s overarching objective of fair, collective, and value-maximising resolutions.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.