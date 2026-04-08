IBC Amendment Bill 2026: Key Changes, Timelines And Practical Implications For Stakeholders

I. Introduction

India's insolvency regime is entering a decisive phase of reform. Nearly a decade after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") came into force, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, reportedly passed by the Lok Sabha on 30 March 2026, introduces a series of targeted changes aimed at improving the efficiency and predictability of the framework.

Over the years, the IBC has played a key role in strengthening credit discipline and recovery mechanisms. At the same time, certain practical challenges have become evident, particularly around delays at the admission stage, uncertainty in distribution outcomes, increasing litigation, and issues in implementation of approved resolution plans.

The proposed amendments seek to address these concerns by tightening timelines, reducing discretion, clarifying priority structures, and introducing new mechanisms for early intervention. The overall approach reflects a clear shift towards a more structured, time-bound and commercially aligned insolvency framework.

II. An Overview of the Key Changes under IBC Amendment Bill, 2026

Area Proposed Change Practical Impact Creditor-Initiated Insolvency (CIIRP) Introduction of a creditor-driven, debtor-in-possession process with a pre-initiation notice period of approximately 30 days, supervisory role of resolution professional, no automatic moratorium at the outset, and a time-bound process of 150 days extendable by 45 days Enables early intervention, preserves business value, and reduces delays associated with traditional CIRP Group Insolvency Enabling framework for coordinated insolvency proceedings across group entities Facilitates efficient resolution of interconnected businesses and avoids fragmented proceedings Cross-Border Insolvency Introduction of a rules-based framework aligned with global standards Improves certainty in cases involving foreign assets, creditors, or proceedings Clean Slate Principle Codification of the principle that approved resolution plans extinguish past claims against the corporate debtor, while preserving actions against promoters, management and guarantors Provides certainty to investors while maintaining accountability of responsible parties Section 53 Waterfall Clarification that secured creditors are recognised only up to realisable value of security; contractual subordination among creditors is recognised; government dues are not treated as secured merely due to statutory charge Enhances predictability of distribution and strengthens creditor confidence Dissenting Creditors Introduction of a "lower of" standard ensuring minimum payout based on liquidation value and statutory priority Protects dissenting creditors while preserving commercial decision-making by majority creditors Admission Standard (Vidarbha Override) Replacement of "may" with "shall" under Section 7(5), making admission mandatory where conditions are met Reduces judicial discretion and delays at the admission stage Decriminalisation Shift from criminal liability to civil penalties for contraventions such as moratorium breaches and resolution plan violations Reduces regulatory burden while retaining accountability through financial penalties Appellate Timelines Introduction of a requirement for disposal of appeals within approximately 3 months (proposed Section 61(6)) Aims to reduce delays at the appellate stage and improve overall process efficiency

1. Creditor-Initiated Insolvency (CIIRP) Timeline

One of the most important changes being discussed is the introduction of a creditor-initiated insolvency framework. This represents a meaningful shift from the current CIRP model, where management typically loses control upon admission. This is designed to allow intervention at an earlier stage of distress, before value erosion becomes irreversible. The framework, currently , operates broadly as follows.

Before initiation, the creditor is expected to provide a notice period of approximately 30 days to the debtor, allowing an opportunity for resolution. If unresolved, the process may be triggered.

Unlike traditional CIRP, there may be no automatic moratorium at the initial stage, and the existing management is likely to continue operations. The resolution professional is expected to play a supervisory role, rather than taking immediate control.

The process is expected to be strictly time-bound, with an overall timeline of approximately 150 days, extendable by a limited period of around 45 days. This is significantly tighter than the current CIRP framework.

2. Group Insolvency and Cross-Border Framework

The proposed amendments also signal progress on long-pending two important structural gaps in the IBC framework.

2.1 A group insolvency framework is expected to facilitate coordinated resolution across related entities, particularly where business operations and value are interconnected.

2.2 In addition, a cross-border insolvency regime, broadly aligned with international standards such as the UNCITRAL Model Law, is expected to be introduced to address cases involving assets and stakeholders across jurisdictions.

These developments would significantly enhance the sophistication and global compatibility of India's insolvency regime.

3. Clean Slate Principle: Finality with Accountability

The "clean slate" principle is likely to be formally codified, confirming that once a resolution plan is approved, prior claims against the corporate debtor stand extinguished unless specifically preserved. However, this protection will not extend to promoters, past management or guarantors. Their liabilities will continue.

This approach provides certainty to incoming investors while maintaining accountability for past conduct.

4. Clarity on Section 53 Waterfall

The proposed amendments also aim to resolve long-standing ambiguities in the distribution waterfall under Section 53 of the IBC.

Secured creditors are expected to be recognised only to the extent of the realisable value of their security. This prevents inflated claims based on notional security values.

In addition, contractual arrangements between creditors, including subordination agreements, are expected to be recognised. This gives effect to commercial arrangements already agreed between lenders.

A key clarification relates to government dues. The amendments indicate that statutory dues will not automatically be treated as secured merely because a statute creates a charge. This is a significant step towards restoring the original intent of the IBC.

5. Dissenting Creditors: Minimum Protection Framework

The proposed framework appears to introduce a structured standard ensuring that dissenting creditors receive at least the minimum value that would be available to them under liquidation, read with the statutory distribution waterfall. This is often described as a "lower of" standard, linking recovery to liquidation value and priority position.

This approach strikes a balance. It protects dissenting creditors from unfair outcomes while preserving the commercial decision-making authority of the committee of creditors.

6. Admission Stage: Faster, Clearer and More Predictable

A key area of reform is the admission stage, which has increasingly become a point of delay and litigation. The proposed amendments appear to introduce a more structured and time-bound framework for admission of CIRP applications.

Under the proposed framework, the Adjudicating Authority is expected to admit or reject a CIRP application within 14 days from the date of receipt. If this timeline is not met, reasons will need to be recorded. This introduces a level of accountability which has been missing in practice.

More importantly, admission is likely to become mandatory if three basic conditions are met:-

6.1 There must be a default,

6.2 The application should be complete,

6.3 There should be no disciplinary proceedings against the proposed resolution professional.

This significantly reduces the scope for arguments that delay admission. Another important aspect is evidence. A record of default from an information utility is expected to be treated as sufficient proof. This will reduce disputes at the initial stage and make the process more efficient.

7. Decriminalisation: Shift to Monetary Penalties

The amendments also propose a shift away from criminal liability for certain contraventions. Violations relating to the moratorium and non-compliance with resolution plans are expected to be dealt with through civil penalties instead of criminal prosecution.

This reflects a more practical regulatory approach, reducing the risk of criminal exposure while maintaining deterrence through financial consequences.

8. Improving Process Efficiency: Appellate Timelines

Delays at the appellate stage have often undermined the time-bound nature of insolvency proceedings. The proposed amendments indicate that appeals may be required to be disposed of within an indicative period of 3 months. While practical implementation will depend on institutional capacity, this signals a strong push towards faster resolution even at the appellate stage.

This is likely to improve overall process efficiency and reduce prolonged uncertainty for stakeholders.

9. Correcting Legislative Overrides

A broader theme underlying the proposed amendments is the intent to address interpretational issues that have arisen through judicial decisions. Over time, certain judicial interpretations have introduced flexibility and discretion into the IBC framework, particularly at the admission stage.

The proposed amendments appear to address this directly by making admission mandatory once statutory conditions are met and by limiting the scope for discretionary refusal.

The amendments appear to aim at restoring the original structure of the IBC as a creditor-driven, time-bound process, by codifying principles that have otherwise been subject to varying judicial interpretations.

10. Addressing Ground-Level Challenges: Implementation of Resolution Plans

One of the key practical challenges under the current regime has been the implementation of approved resolution plans. Delays, disputes and non-compliance at the post-approval stage have, in several instances, impacted recovery outcomes.

The proposed reforms recognise this gap and indicate a move towards strengthening enforcement and accountability mechanisms at the post-approval stage. This is a critical development, as the effectiveness of the insolvency process ultimately depends on successful execution of approved plans.

III. Our Opinion

The IBC 2026 Bill reflects a clear shift towards a faster, more predictable and commercially aligned insolvency framework. The emphasis is not just on new provisions, but on fixing practical issues, delays, uncertainty, and implementation gaps, that have affected the system over time. While the final legal position will depend on the enacted law and subsequent regulations, the direction is evident. India's insolvency regime is moving towards a more disciplined, creditor-driven and time-bound system.

For financial creditors, the proposed changes are likely to improve recovery prospects by bringing greater clarity to priority rules, reducing delays at admission, and strengthening enforcement mechanisms. For corporate debtors, the evolving framework emphasises the need for early engagement and proactive restructuring, as the scope for delaying proceedings may become limited. For investors and resolution applicants, increased clarity on liability extinguishment and distribution frameworks is likely to improve confidence and participation in the insolvency process.

Given that the final legislative text is awaited, the table below provides a structured view of the reforms by separating clearly identifiable policy direction from expected operational changes based on current industry understanding. This helps stakeholders assess both the current direction of reform and the likely practical impact once the amendments are formally notified.