Ambitious reforms in healthcare and education for a resilient future

The Government has unveiled a series of groundbreaking initiatives designed to strengthen the nation's healthcare and education sectors. The programs focus on improving healthcare accessibility, medical education, research, and technological advancement. Some of the major initiatives include the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for senior citizens and launching of innovative platforms like the U-WIN Portal for digitised vaccination services. Further, initiatives like the establishment of the National Medical Register Portal, the creation of 75,000 (seventy five thousand) new medical seats, the Vigyan Dhara scheme introduced to promote scientific research, innovation, and technological development and other policy reforms in cancer treatment and biotechnology reflect a long-term vision to create a self-reliant and resilient nation.

Inauguration of various health infrastructure projects

With an aim to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure and providing quality healthcare services across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several health infrastructure projects, and launched various health programmes at an event at All India Institute of Ayurveda on October 29, 2024. The total outlay of these projects amounts to more than INR 12,855 crore (Indian Rupees twelve thousand eight hundred fifty-five crore).

Unethical and false presentation by Entod Pharmaceuticals on PresVu eye drops

Entod Pharmaceuticals had made several unapproved claims for its PresVu eye drops stating that it could reduce the dependency on reading glasses for individuals suffering from presbyopia, which is an age-related vision condition. The Directorate General of Health Services under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has identified that the company has several misleading claims basis which it has suspended Entod Pharmaceuticals Limited's licence to manufacture and market Pilocarpine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 1.25% w/v, branded as PresVu.

