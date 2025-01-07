NSE Issues Guidelines For Mandatory Compliance With SHe-Box Portal To Ensure Workplace Safety For Women

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has issued an important circular regarding mandatory compliance with the SHe-Box portal to all trading members under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (SH Act). This move aims to ensure a safe and harassment-free environment for women at workplaces across India.

What is SHe-Box?

SHe-Box (Sexual Harassment electronic Box) is an online portal launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) which will serve as a centralized repository for data and complaints across the country under "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013" (SH Act). pertaining to workplace sexual harassment. It is designed to help women employees, whether in the organized or unorganized sectors, report cases of sexual harassment at the workplace. This platform acts as a central database for complaints and other information related to workplace harassment, making it easier for authorities to track and address such cases.

Key Highlights of the Circular

Launch of Updated SHe-Box: The MWCD has introduced a new and improved version of SHe-Box. This version aims to enhance its role as a central repository for data and complaints, improving the efficiency of handling workplace sexual harassment cases. Mandatory Compliance: All trading membeRs of the NSE and employing more than 10 individuals are now required to upload details of their Internal Committees (ICs) and Nodal Officers on the SHe-Box portal. This step aligns with the SH Act and aims to ensure proper redressal mechanisms are in place for dealing with sexual harassment complaints. Submission Deadline: Trading members must send the details of their Internal Committees, including names, designations, email addresses, and contact numbers, as well as Nodal Officer details, towomen-welfare1@gov.inwithin 15 days from the date of the circular. Contact Information for Support: For any queries or issues regarding compliance, members can reach out to NSE's Compliance Support team via: Phone: 1800 266 0050 (Select IVR Option 3) Email:memcompliance_support@nse.co.in

Why is This Important?

The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in a recent ruling in the case of Aureliano Fernandes Vs State of Goa & Ors, emphasized the need for all organizations to comply with the provisions of the SH Act. By ensuring all relevant details are updated on the SHe-Box portal, organizations not only comply with the law but also contribute to creating safer workplaces for women.

How Organizations Can Comply

Step 1 : Identify the members of the Internal Committee (IC) and the Nodal Officer responsible for SH Act compliance in your organization.

Step 2 : Collect their information, including names, designations, email addresses, and contact numbers.

Step 3 : Email these details to women-welfare1@gov.in within the specified deadline.

: Email these details to within the specified deadline. Step 4: Log in to the SHe-Box portal and upload the required details.

Moving Forward

The updated SHe-Box portal represents a significant step forward in the fight against sexual harassment at workplaces. By mandating the registration of IC and Nodal Officer details, the government is ensuring accountability and transparency. Organizations must act promptly to comply with these requirements and reinforce their commitment to workplace safety for women.

