Stamp Duty Update – Stamp Duty Remission For Mega And Ultra Mega Parks Under The Maharashtra State Logistics Policy 2024.

The government of Maharashtra, through its Revenue and Forests Department, has issued an order dated 17th October 2025 under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958, ("Order") granting 100% remission of stamp duty to 11 (eleven) specified mega and ultra mega logistics parks as classified under the Maharashtra State Logistics Policy-2024 ("Logistics Policy").

This Order implements the Logistics Policy, declared on 26th August 2024, with the objective of providing fiscal incentives to promote integrated logistics development and generate employment opportunities across the state.

The 11 (eleven) beneficiary projects, developed by XSIO Logistics Parks and Horizon Logistics Parks-Blackstone Group, are strategically located across the state, with 5 (five) projects designated in Zone-1 and 6 (six) projects in Zone-3.

The remission applies to the first transaction of instruments executed during the development period of these parks for acquiring land, obtaining lease, and securing term loans. Specifically, the remission covers 7 (seven) categories of instruments under Schedule-I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act: term loan agreement relating to deposit of title deed (Article - 6), certificate of sale (Article -16), conveyance (Article - 25), further charge on mortgaged property (Article - 33), lease (Article - 36), mortgage deed (Article- 40), and transfer of lease by assignment (Article – 60).

It is important to note that there are some exceptions to this, unit-to-unit transactions are excluded from this benefit, though an exception exists for the first document of lease between the eligible logistics park and lessee units coming up inside the park after its commissioning.

The Order mandates that the implementing agency, designated under the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, Government of Maharashtra or any other competent authority authorised by that department, shall certify eligibility and specify the development period through formal stamp duty remission certificates.

Critical conditions include prohibition on availing double benefits under this Order and any other policy, denial of refunds for stamp duty already paid prior to the Order's publication date, and strict compliance requirements whereby any breach or failure to fulfil the stated objectives will result in recovery of the full stamp duty amount plus applicable penalties.

The implementing agency bears responsibility for monitoring compliance and must regularly report instances of non-compliance to the Inspector General of Registration and Controller, Stamps, Maharashtra State, Pune.

Covering 7 (seven) important instruments during the development period, this initiative under the Policy aims to promote integrated logistics infrastructure and employment generation while requiring strict compliance as violations result in recovery of stamp duty and penalties.

