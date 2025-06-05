ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Stamp Duty Compliance Just Got Smarter: Rajasthan Launches Mandatory API-Based Calculator For All Digital Document Executions

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Explore Firm Details
In a notable step toward improving transparency and compliance in electronic documentation, the Government of Rajasthan has operationalized an automated stamp duty calculator API...
India Rajasthan Government, Public Sector
Aditi Rana

Introduction

In a notable step toward improving transparency and compliance in electronic documentation, the Government of Rajasthan has operationalized an automated stamp duty calculator API for all documents executed digitally within the state via the Digital Document Execution (DDE) platform (Circular Reference: NeSL/DDE/2025/0194). This initiative, developed in collaboration with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) and National E-Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), aims to standardize stamp duty assessment and eliminate errors due to manual intervention and is effective from 30th May 2025.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction
  • Key Operational Changes
  • Summary of Key Stamp Duty Rates Under the Rajasthan Fee Master
  • Compliance Advisory for Stakeholders
  • Conclusion

Key Operational Changes

The new automated system represents a critical enhancement to the DDE workflow, ensuring uniformity and accuracy in stamp duty calculation for transactions executed in Rajasthan. The key updates to the DDE process include:

  1. API-Based Duty Calculation: All Rajasthan e-Stamping requests submitted through the DDE platform will now automatically route through the official stamp duty calculator API. This API computes the applicable duty based on predefined government rules.
  2. Override of Submitted Duty Amounts: Regardless of the amount of stamp duty specified by the submitting party in the API request, the amount returned by the calculator will be final and binding for the procurement of the e-Stamp certificate.
  3. Compliance Responsibility: Entities are expected to align their submission values with the official calculator. Any discrepancies due to incorrect manual inputs may lead to delays or legal inaccuracies, as NeSL disclaims responsibility for such errors.
  4. Real-Time Duty Display: Before e-Stamp certificate procurement, the final stamp duty value, as determined by the calculator, will be presented to the user for confirmation.
  5. Comprehensive Fee Master Reference: The annexure to the circular provides an exhaustive listing of article codes, descriptions, and corresponding stamp duty rules. These range from flat-rate fees (e.g., Rs. 500 for simple agreements) to percentage-based calculations for loan agreements and mortgages, with specified minimum and maximum thresholds.

Summary of Key Stamp Duty Rates Under the Rajasthan Fee Master

Sr No. Article No. Description Digital Code Min. Stamp Duty (₹) Max. Stamp Duty (₹) Stamp Duty Amount Calculation
1 5(d) Loan Agreement 1151 5 15,00,000 0.25% of loan amount
2 5(d) Start-Up Loan Agreement ≤ ₹25 lakh (Raj. Start-up Policy) 11217 5 0 0.25% of loan amount
3 5(d) Start-Up Loan Agreement > ₹25 lakh (Raj. Start-up Policy) 11296 5 0 0.25% of loan amount
4 6(i) Deposit of Title Deed – Repayment > 3 months 11195 5 15,00,000 0.25% of loan amount
5 6(ii) Deposit of Title Deed – Repayment ≤ 3 months 11196 5 15,00,000 0.125% of loan amount
6 13A Bank Guarantee 1079 5 25,000 0.25% of secured amount
7 14 Bond 1072 5 5,00,000 0.15% of secured amount
8 30(b)(ii) Further Mortgage without possession 11207 5 15,00,000 0.25% of secured amount
9 32 Indemnity Bond 1685 1,000 15,00,000 0.25% of secured/property value
10 50 Security Bond 1802 1,000 15,00,000 0.25% of secured/property value
11 5(g) General Agreement (not otherwise specified) 11225 / 1167 Flat ₹500
12 6 MSME Loan Agreement 11197 Flat ₹100
13 6 MSME Simple Mortgage 11198 Flat ₹500
14 44(a) General Power of Attorney (for registration/execution only) 11366 Flat ₹500

Compliance Advisory for Stakeholders

  • Banks and NBFCs are advised to verify the article code selection relevant to the nature of the document to avoid misclassification.
  • System integrators and legal operations teams must update API requests to accommodate automated duty return values.
  • Manual duty inputs are now purely indicative and will be ignored in favour of system-calculated duty values.

Conclusion

The rollout of the Rajasthan Stamp Duty Calculator API marks a pivotal advancement in e-governance for digital legal documentation. By enforcing standardized, automated duty computation, the initiative strengthens regulatory compliance and reduces human error.
This measure not only enhances operational efficiency for financial institutions but also aligns with broader goals of transparency and digitization in public administration. Stakeholders are encouraged to adapt swiftly and ensure readiness for full compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Aditi Rana
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More