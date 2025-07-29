Rights In Focus: Exploring Humanitarian Horizons (Podcast)

For the latest episode of the 3rd Season of ESG Decibel Podcast Series, we have the esteemed Prof. Conor Gearty, a luminary in human rights law. As a founding member of Matrix Chambers and now a prominent figure at Matrix International, Gearty brings extensive experience to the table. With appearances in various courts specializing in human rights and public law, he advised both corporations and governments on human rights and corporate social responsibility. Gearty's academic credentials include a Professorship of Human Rights Law at the London School of Economics (LSE), and his scholarly contributions range from books to articles, notably his latest acclaimed work, "On Fantasy Island: Britain, Strasbourg, and Human Rights" (2016). In this episode, Gearty shares profound insights, enriching listeners with his deep understanding of the complex interplay between law, ethics, and societal impact.
Originally published July 19, 2024
