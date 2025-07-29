Rights In Focus: Exploring Humanitarian Horizons (Podcast)

For the latest episode of the 3rd Season of ESG Decibel Podcast Series, we have the esteemed Prof. Conor Gearty, a luminary in human rights law.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

For the latest episode of the 3rd Season of ESG Decibel Podcast Series, we have the esteemed Prof. Conor Gearty, a luminary in human rights law. As a founding member of Matrix Chambers and now a prominent figure at Matrix International, Gearty brings extensive experience to the table. With appearances in various courts specializing in human rights and public law, he advised both corporations and governments on human rights and corporate social responsibility. Gearty's academic credentials include a Professorship of Human Rights Law at the London School of Economics (LSE), and his scholarly contributions range from books to articles, notably his latest acclaimed work, "On Fantasy Island: Britain, Strasbourg, and Human Rights" (2016). In this episode, Gearty shares profound insights, enriching listeners with his deep understanding of the complex interplay between law, ethics, and societal impact.

self

Originally published July 19, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.