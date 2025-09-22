ENDGAME OR A PAUSE? Legal Perspectives On India's Online Money Gaming Ban

CMS INDUSLAW is a top-tier full-service law firm and the 7th largest in India* with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai, which give it a pan-India presence. With more than 400 lawyers committed to client service, CMS INDUSLAW advises clients globally on Indian law. CMS INDUSLAW supports its clients’ transactional goals, business strategies and regulatory and dispute resolution needs. The CMS INDUSLAW team collaborates across practice areas, sectors and locations, navigating legal complexities and resolving legal issues efficiently for its clients.

1. INTRODUCTION

Marking a pivotal move that is set to reshape India's online real-money gaming sector valued upwards of USD 3.7 billion,1 the Indian Government notified the Promotion and Regulation of the Online Gaming Act, 2025 ("Gaming Act 2025") on August 22, 2025, in the official Gazette. The legislation delivers a major blow to the online real-money gaming ("RMG") industry by imposing a blanket ban on online games involving real money or other stakes. The ban extends to advertisements related to RMG and facilitation of fund transfers in relation to RMG. This signals a transformative regulatory shift that will fundamentally alter business models, revenue streams, and the overall future of online gaming in India. The Gaming Act 2025 has not yet come into force, but it is expected to take effect soon.2

On the plus side, the Gaming Act 2025 provides statutory recognition to e-sports and recreational online games while enabling the Central Government to regulate them through a designated authority.

2. KEY PROVISIONS OF THE ACT

Extra-territorial Applicability : The Gaming Act 2025 applies to the whole of India and also extends to any "online money gaming service" which is offered within the territory of India even if operated from outside the territory of India. 3



Accordingly, offshore online RMG platforms that are accessible by users in India will also be subject to the prohibitions under the Gaming Act 2025. Importantly, the Gaming Act 2025 does not intend to apply to offshore non-RMG operators offering recreational, educational, and skill-development games.





: All online money games (skill or chance-based or both) which are played by depositing money or "other stakes", where the player expects to earn monetary rewards or other rewards with monetary value, have been prohibited under the Gaming Act 2025. This prohibition applies to offering, aiding, abetting, inducing, or otherwise indulging or engaging in the offering of online money games or related services. The Gaming Act 2025 broadly defines "other stakes" to mean anything recognised as equivalent or convertible to money, and includes credits, coins, tokens, or objects (real or virtual) which is purchased by paying money directly or by indirect means or as part of an online game. Regulation of e-sports : The Gaming Act 2025 seeks to regulate and promote e-sports, i.e., competitive digital sports not involving bets, wagers, or stakes, requiring strategy, coordination, and decision-making skills which are duly recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. 6 E-sports may be required to be registered with the online gaming authority 7 which will be established under the Gaming Act 2025. 8



: The Gaming Act 2025 seeks to regulate and promote e-sports, i.e., competitive digital sports not involving bets, wagers, or stakes, requiring strategy, coordination, and decision-making skills which are duly recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. E-sports may be required to be registered with the online gaming authority which will be established under the Gaming Act 2025. Regulation of online social games : The Gaming Act 2025 also recognizes and regulates online social games played for entertainment, recreation, or skill development purposes that could be skill or chancebased, and do not involve staking of money or other stakes. 9 However, charging a subscription fee for playing online social games has been permitted.





: The Gaming Act 2025 also recognizes and regulates online social games played for entertainment, recreation, or skill development purposes that could be skill or chancebased, and do not involve staking of money or other stakes. However, charging a subscription fee for playing online social games has been permitted. Advertising online money games: The Gaming Act 2025 prohibits advertisements 10 that directly or indirectly promote online RMGs or induce any person to play an online RMG or indulge in any activity promoting online RMG. 11





that directly or indirectly promote online RMGs or induce any person to play an online RMG or indulge in any activity promoting online RMG. Facilitating transactions or funding: Engaging in, permitting, aiding, abetting, inducing, or otherwise facilitating the transfer of funds to facilitate any transaction or authorisation towards payment for online money gaming services by banks and financial institutions or other facilitators has also been prohibited. 12





Penalties:



A





A Regulatory oversight and blocking: All persons are required to comply with any direction issued by the Central Government in relation to online money gaming services.13 The Central Government has also been given the authority to issue blocking orders with respect to any information "generated, transmitted, received or hosted" in relation to online money gaming.14 Further, the Central Government may authorize any officer to conduct investigations of any physical or virtual place, including virtual digital spaces, for any of the offences under this Gaming Act 2025,15 including powers of search and seizure and arresting without obtaining a warrant.16

3. AFFECTED STAKEHOLDERS

3.1 Online RMG Operators

3.1.1 The Gaming Act 2025 renders a fatal blow to any direct or indirect offerings of online RMG platforms by Indian as well as overseas operators. This would mean the end of any type of games, contests, rounds, matches, hands, etc. that require an initial stake/wager where a player expects to win monetary or other rewards, even if the ultimate game is played predominantly on skill.

3.1.2 Offshore RMG operators would have to ensure their RMGs are not accessible online in India. Measures such as geo-blocking may be adopted. This is especially important for offshore operators who may have back offices or R&D centers in India, which may be directly affected by any investigations into violations under the Gaming Act 2025. Government-authorized officers under the Gaming Act 2025 have been given broad powers of search and seizure in both physical and virtual spaces.17 This could mean gaining access to the source code, development, and live environment of the online RMG platform, etc. Such access may be through overriding any access control or security code, if necessary, as may be the case with the investigation of "virtual digital spaces" under the incoming Income Tax Act, 2025.18 While the Gaming Act 2025 does not define a "virtual digital space", the definition provided under the Income Tax Act, 2025, includes social media accounts, email servers, online banking and trading accounts, cloud storage platforms, remote servers, and digital apps.19 It remains to be seen how such investigations will be practically carried out by the authorities virtually under the Gaming Act 2025.

3.1.3 RMG operators in India or offshore offering online games to users in India would have to move to alternate free-to-play models or subscription fee models without prize pools contributed to by users. It should also be noted that any money that is deposited or stakes that are paid directly or indirectly to an online platform can also be deemed a prohibited online RMG, where any expectation of winnings is involved. The sweeping prohibition language means that, say, any virtual points that are offered as a free bonus when a user pays a subscription and which may be used to enter a free game with prizes, may also be up for debate to be a prohibited online RMG. Another broad application of this prohibition would be that any virtual objects or tokens (such as in-game objects, skins, etc.) which can be traded between the platform or house or with other players can also be deemed a stake inadvertently in a game which offers rewards for winning. However, games which ultimately do not offer any rewards to players that may be linked to winning, trading of such virtual objects for the purpose of gameplay (i.e., for moving to the level or unlocking a new character/feature) should be permissible. RMG operators may have to be wary of such risks once the Gaming Act 2025 is in force.

3.2 Game Studios, Federations, and Gaming Tournament Operators

3.2.1 The Gaming Act 2025 gives e-sports legal recognition and legitimacy. For the e-sports industry, the Gaming Act 2025 allows for positioning e-sports as a high-skill, competitive sport instead of a mere gambling or entertainment product. With e-sports set for its debut in the 2027 Olympic Esports Games,20 the legislation offers the industry formal recognition, marking a new era for gaming in India.

