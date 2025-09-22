Government Relaxes Revised MRP Affixation Condition; Waives Advertisement Requirement

Pursuant to representations from industry and trade associations, the Central Government has relaxed the compliances under the Legal Metrology(Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 relating to revision of MRPs on unsold stock due to GST rate changes. Superseding the earlier advisory dated 9 September 2025, the following compliances would now apply to manufacturers/packers/importers and their representatives:

Re-stickering optional

Businesses are permitted, though not required, to place revised MRP stickers on unsold packages manufactured before 22 September 2025, provided the original declaration is unobstructed. Newspaper advertisement waived

The government has removed the earlier requirement to publish revised prices through two newspaper advertisements. Price revision circulars are mandatory

Revised prices must be communicated through circulars to wholesale dealers, retailers, etc., with copies endorsed to the Director, Legal Metrology (Central Government) and Controllers of Legal Metrology of all States/Union Territories, to ensure compliance at the retailer level. Communication to Trade Partners

Manufacturers, packers, and importers must take prompt steps to inform dealers, retailers, and consumers about GST-based price revisions through electronic, print, and social media. Use of old packaging permitted (bearing pre-GST MRPs)

Pre-GST packaging material/wrappers may be used up to 31 March 2026 or till such material is exhausted, whichever is earlier, with necessary corrections made to the MRP by stamping, sticker, or online printing at any visible place on the package. Revised unit sale price optional

Declaring the revised unit sale price on unsold pre-packaged commodities or unused packaging material or wrapper bearing pre-printed MRP is not mandatory but may be declared voluntarily.

Our Comments

This step aims to ease transitional challenges, minimize wastage of packaging material, and ensure smooth market operations while safeguarding consumer interests.

Businesses are advised to maintain robust internal protocols to ensure that revised prices are consistently implemented in the marketplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.