Ahmedabad Signage Rules: Your Guide To Advertising Compliance In 2025

Introduction

Signage plays a crucial role in business visibility, branding, and customer engagement, making it an essential aspect of urban commercial spaces. In Ahmedabad, the installation and display of signage are governed by a structured regulatory framework that ensures safety, aesthetics, and compliance with municipal guidelines. From shopfront signs to large-scale billboards and digital displays, businesses must adhere to specific licensing procedures, size limitations, and design norms set by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

How are Outdoor Advertisements regulated in Ahmedabad?

Outdoor advertisements (means display of any advertisement in or in view from any public place)1in Ahmedabad are regulated under theAhmedabad Outdoor Policy, 20232, which establishes guidelines to ensure that advertisements maintain urban aesthetics, public safety, and compliance with municipal norms.

The policy governs various types of signage and advertising mediums, outlining where and how advertisements can be displayed across the city. Whether it's a business sign on private property or a billboard on public infrastructure, each type of advertisement requires adherence to specific regulations set by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The following are the types of advertisements permitted under theAhmedabad Outdoor Policy, 20233:

Advertisements onAMC properties Advertisements onprivate properties, places, or areas Kiosks on electric poles Advertisements ongantries Advertisements onPay & Use Toilets Advertisements ontraffic booths Advertisements onvehicles (motorized and non-motorized) Advertisements onfloating balloons Advertisements onbus passenger shelters Advertisements onfoot over bridges, flyovers, and bridges Temporary advertisements or displays Self-signage displays Other modes of advertisementas specified in the Act or as determined by the Municipal Authorities from time to time.

Self-Signage in Ahmedabad

Self-signage, also known as self-advertisement, refers to signboards displayed by businesses on their own premises to indicate their brand, trade, or services. Under the Ahmedabad Outdoor Policy, 2023, specific types of self-signage are permitted, each with defined regulations to ensure urban aesthetics and safety.

The following types of self-signage are allowed4:

Fascia Sign– A sign attached flat against the exterior wall of a building, typically displaying the business name. Projected Sign– A sign that extends outward from a building's facade, making it visible from multiple angles. Real Estate Sign– A temporary sign placed on properties for sale, lease, or rent, providing necessary details. Construction Sign– A sign placed at construction sites to display project details, including contractor and developer information.

General Conditions for Self-Signage

There are specific general conditions related to self-signage as outlined in theAhmedabad Outdoor Policy, 2023. These conditions must be adhered to in order to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and maintain urban aesthetics. The key conditions are as follows:

Signboards shall not be attached to trees or shrubs. A single-owner business premise may display only one business information board. If multiple businesses operate in the same building, each may display separate signage. Signage must not exceed 25% of the building's facade area. Self-signage must not obstruct pedestrian movement, fire escapes, doors, or windows. Advertisement boards must be non-reflective to prevent disturbance to traffic. All self-signage must display mandatory details, including the business name and shop/premise number.

Documentation requirements

To install self-signage in Ahmedabad, businesses must obtain the necessary approvals from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Applicants must submit specific documents to the municipal authorities to secure a self-signage permit. The following are the documents required for a self-signage license in Ahmedabad:

Procedure for obtaining Self Signage License5

To obtain a signage license in Ahmedabad, applicants must adhere to the procedure established by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) through its online platform, Advision AMC. This process ensures that all signage complies with municipal regulations, maintaining the city's aesthetic and safety standards.

Registration:Visit theAdvision AMC websiteand create an account by providing the necessary details. Application Submission:Log in to your account and complete the signage license application form, ensuring all required information is accurately provided. Document Upload:Upload the necessary documents as specified by the AMC, which may include property ownership proof, structural safety certificates, design plans, and any other relevant approvals. Site Erection and Stability Certification: Upon validation of the submitted documents, the applicant will receive a site erection permit.

The applicant must erect the signage within 30 days from the date of receiving the site erection permit.

from the date of receiving the site erection permit. After installation, a stability certificate must be obtained from an AMC-approved civil engineer.

The applicant is then required to upload the stability certificate to the Advision AMC portal. Site Verification:Following the submission of the stability certificate, AMC officials will conduct a verification of the erected signage to ensure compliance with approved plans and safety standards. Fee Payment:Upon successful verification, the applicant will be prompted to pay the applicable licensing fees through the online portal. Review and Approval:The AMC will review the submitted application and documents. If everything is in order, the signage license will be granted.

Conclusion

The Ahmedabad Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2023 provides a comprehensive framework for businesses to effectively utilize signage while maintaining the city's aesthetic integrity and public safety. By adhering to the specified guidelines and procedures, businesses can enhance their visibility and brand presence in Ahmedabad's dynamic urban environment. Compliance with the policy not only ensures legal conformity but also contributes to the city's orderly and visually appealing landscape.

