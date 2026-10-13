Japan - India Asset Management: A Comparative Regulatory Perspective

This joint publication examines the evolving asset management regulatory frameworks in Japan and India, offering comparative insights into funds, licensing, disclosure requirements, compliance obligations, and investor protection mechanisms. Legal experts from Chuo Sogo LPC and Hammurabi & Solomon Partners provide practical guidance for navigating cross-border investment opportunities in these dynamic Asian markets.

Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, established in 2001 by Dr. Manoj Kumar, ranks among India’s top 15 law firms, offering a client-focused, solutions-driven approach across law, policy, and regulation. With over 16 leading partners and offices in key Indian cities, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, seamlessly guiding clients through the complexities of the Indian legal landscape. Known for quality and innovative problem-solving, H&S Partners is committed to client satisfaction through prompt, tailored counsel and deep sector expertise, impacting both national and international legal frameworks.

A practical overview of the evolving asset management regulatory landscape in Japan and India, covering funds, licensing, disclosure, compliance, investor protection, and recent regulatory developments. This joint publication brings together comparative insights from Chuo Sogo LPC and Hammurabi & Solomon Partners to support informed decision-making for businesses, investors, and asset managers navigating cross border opportunities.

The contributing authors are:

Mr. Katsuya Hongyo, Partner, Chuo Sogo LPC, Japan

Mr. Jun Niizawa, Partner, Chuo Sogo LPC, Japan

Ms. Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, India

Mr. Jyoti K. Chaudhary, Senior Partner, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, India

Ms. Pranshu Singh, Managing Associate, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, India

Ms. Aditi Kumar, Associate, Hammurabi and Solomon Partners, India

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.