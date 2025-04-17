Specialised Investment Funds: India's Strategic Bridge Between Mutual Funds And PMS

India's fund management landscape is entering a new phase, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India introducing a distinct regulatory framework for Specialised Investment Funds, effective April 1, 2025.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

India's fund management landscape is entering a new phase, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introducing a distinct regulatory framework for Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), effective April 1, 2025. SIFs are positioned to fill the long-standing regulatory gap between Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), offering high-net-worth investors curated, strategy-driven, and risk-calibrated investment products under a structured mutual fund regime.

Eligibility Framework: Dual Entry Routes for AMCs

SEBI has provided two clear eligibility routes for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to launch SIFs:

Track Record-Based Route

Average AUM of ₹10,000 crore over the last 3 years. No regulatory action under SEBI Act Sections 11, 11B, or 24 in the past 3 years.

Leadership-Based Route

CIO with ₹5,000 crore AUM experience and 10+ years in fund management. Supporting fund manager with ₹500 crore AUM and 3 years' experience. Clean regulatory record in the last 3 years.



This twin-track model encourages both seasoned institutions and boutique investment talent to participate.

Minimum Investment Threshold: High-Value, Informed Capital

To ensure only sophisticated investors participate, each strategy under a SIF requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh (Regulation 49X(1) of SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations).

Systematic Investment, Withdrawal, and Transfer Plans (SIP, SWP, STP) are permitted and subject to corpus maintenance.

SEBI-recognised accredited investors are eligible for certain exemptions.

Risk Exposure and Portfolio Diversification Caps

To maintain portfolio discipline and capital protection, SEBI mandates:

Instrument Type Maximum Allocation AAA-rated Debt 20% AA-rated Debt 16% A and Below 12% Sector Concentration 25% of NAV

Permissible Investment Strategies

SIFs may offer strategies across three categories:

Equity-Oriented

Long-short equity (min. 80% equity, max. 25% short). Ex-Top 100 funds for mid/small-cap exposure. Sector rotation across up to 4 sectors.

Debt-Oriented

Directional and sectoral debt strategies. Short positions allowed within exposure limits.

Hybrid Funds

One strategy per hybrid category per AMC to prevent over-diversification.



SIFs may be open-ended, close-ended, or interval-based, with flexible redemption windows (up to 15 working days).

Close-ended and interval schemes must be listed.

Brand Identity and Investor Transparency

To ensure investor clarity and brand segregation, the following are required:

Unique name and logo for each SIF.

Dedicated website or web page.

Optional co-branding with mutual fund label (max. 5 years) with clear disclaimers.

Disclosure and Risk Labelling

Key requirements include:

Monthly risk labels (scale 1 to 5).

Annual strategy-wise disclosures (as of March 31).

Liquidity and scenario-based analysis.

Standardised disclaimers and SEBI-mandated warnings in every public communication.

Conclusion: Why SIFs Present a Strategic Opportunity in India

For fund houses and investment managers, setting up a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) in India offers a timely opportunity to align with an evolving regulatory environment that actively supports innovation, investor protection, and differentiated strategies. As the Indian capital market matures, there is a growing demand for curated vehicles that offer institutional-grade governance, risk-calibrated allocations, and operational flexibility—all of which are embedded into the SIF framework.

From long-short equity to thematic debt and hybrid exposures, SIFs provide the regulatory foundation for building next-generation products aimed at informed, high-value investors. For institutions with the right intent, experience, and vision, this structure allows strategic first-mover advantage in a space poised to grow.

Designing and implementing a compliant SIF structure requires a sound understanding of regulatory expectations and market dynamics. With the right combination of legal insight, fund architecture, and market foresight, institutions can leverage the SIF regime as a compliance exercise and a strategic investment gateway.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.