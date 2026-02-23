RBI Monetary Penalty Report 2024 - Most Repetitive Violations (Video)

- in India
In 2024, the Reserve Bank of India imposed over ₹56 crore in penalties through more than 300 enforcement actions. But this isn't just about numbers—compliance has officially become a leadership priority.
From KYC lapses and related-party lending to cybersecurity failures and digital governance issues, the RBI's actions targeted legacy banks, digital lenders, NBFCs, and payment system operators alike.
This video presents key highlights from AK & Partners' flagship enforcement report—crafted for decision-makers who want to decode regulatory psychology, uncover institutional blind spots, and sharpen their risk strategies for 2025.
