ARTICLE
18 February 2026

Opening Plenary Address On Importance Of Tech Based Lending For Digital India || US Paliwal (Video)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
Mr. US Paliwal, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India discussed.
India Finance and Banking
This author's articles from AK & Partners are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • in India
AK & Partners are most popular:
  • within Privacy, Employment and HR and Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Technology and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

Mr. US Paliwal, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India discussed about:

  1. The relationship between digital world and physical cash world; and
  2. That digital lending is not only for productive purposes but also for consumption and lifestyle aspirations
  3. Regulatory view of unregulated tech models

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More