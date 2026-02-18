Opening Plenary Address On Importance Of Tech Based Lending For Digital India || US Paliwal (Video)

Mr. US Paliwal, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India discussed.

Mr. US Paliwal, Former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India discussed about:

The relationship between digital world and physical cash world; and That digital lending is not only for productive purposes but also for consumption and lifestyle aspirations Regulatory view of unregulated tech models

