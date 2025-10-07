ARTICLE
7 October 2025

27 RBI's 2025 Co-Lending Rules: Unified Framework, Risk-Sharing & Borrower Protection (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners logo
AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
Explore Firm Details
n this Lexpresso special, we decode the RBI's new Co-Lending Arrangements (CLA) Directions, 2025, which create a unified framework for joint lending between banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities.
India Finance and Banking
AK & Partners

In this Lexpresso special, we decode the RBI's new Co-Lending Arrangements (CLA) Directions, 2025, which create a unified framework for joint lending between banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities. The rules mandate a 10% minimum loan retention, blended interest rates for borrowers, and strict due diligence, audit, and transparency requirements. With Default Loss Guarantees capped at 5%, the framework expands co-lending beyond priority sectors, aiming to boost credit access while standardizing governance and risk-sharing.

Your essential guide to RBI's latest playbook for India's lending ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AK & Partners
AK & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More