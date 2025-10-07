27 RBI's 2025 Co-Lending Rules: Unified Framework, Risk-Sharing & Borrower Protection (Podcast)

self

In this Lexpresso special, we decode the RBI's new Co-Lending Arrangements (CLA) Directions, 2025, which create a unified framework for joint lending between banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities. The rules mandate a 10% minimum loan retention, blended interest rates for borrowers, and strict due diligence, audit, and transparency requirements. With Default Loss Guarantees capped at 5%, the framework expands co-lending beyond priority sectors, aiming to boost credit access while standardizing governance and risk-sharing.

Your essential guide to RBI's latest playbook for India's lending ecosystem.

