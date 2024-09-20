JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.

IFSCA, vide circular dated May 8, 2024, has outlined additional requirements for carrying out permissible activities by a finance company under the SL Framework. An applicant under the SL Framework or a lessor, who has obtained a certificate of registration under Regulation 3 of the IFSCA (Finance Company) Regulations, 2021, must not undertake transactions which involves transfer of the ownership and/ or leasehold right of a ship or ocean vessel from a person resident in India to an entity set up in the IFSC, for the purpose of providing services solely to person resident in India. However, the applicant or lessor may acquire a new ship or ocean vessel or enter into a new leasehold right contract with person resident outside India so as to cater to person resident in India.

