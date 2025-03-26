ARTICLE
26 March 2025

Fintech Newsletter: Recent Legal Developments And Market Updates From India

I
IndusLaw

Contributor

INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies.
India Technology
Namita Viswanath,Shreya Suri,Vidhi Udayshankar
+1 Authors
INTRODUCTION

The latest regulatory updates from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") signal increased scrutiny and compliance requirements across regulated entities such as payment systems, asset reconstruction companies, and non banking financial companies ("NBFCs"), reinforcing the need for stronger internal controls. Similarly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has also set the tone for stricter regulatory scrutiny this year, with the introduction of the new guidelines for investment advisers and research analysts, as well as mandating certain IPO-bound companies to disclose whistleblower complaints after submission of draft public issue documents to the SEBI.

With respect to funding for the sector, 2025 began on a modest note amounting to a total of USD 100.38 million across deals, as compared to the surge in investments that happened in December 2024, which amounted to a whopping USD 425.4 million.1 This is the second edition of the Fintech Newsletter for the year 2025, outlining key updates in the fintech sector along with other regulatory developments and industry challenges in the Indian fintech ecosystem

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Namita Viswanath
Namita Viswanath
Photo of Shreya Suri
Shreya Suri
Person photo placeholder
Saurabh Sinha
Person photo placeholder
Vidhi Udayshankar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
