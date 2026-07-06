ESG Disclosure In Aviation: Closing The Credibility GAP

Airlines are increasingly finding that promotional language about sustainability doesn’t hold up once regulators start asking for proof. This piece traces that pressure point through recent decisions by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority against carriers including Lufthansa, Etihad, Air France, and Virgin Atlantic, and places those decisions alongside newer disclosure requirements taking shape across the EU, the US, and India. The central argument is that enforcement itself has changed character: rather than waiting for a claim to be challenged and disproven, regulators now expect companies to have evidence in hand before a claim is ever published. To make that risk easier to navigate, the discussion is organized around four distinct exposure types- advertising and consumer protection, securities disclosure, civil litigation, and gaps in enforcement infrastructure, before turning to the added difficulty multinational carriers face when a claim acceptable in one country remains legally risky in another. It ends with a short set of compliance recommendations aimed at legal and sustainability teams working across several regulatory systems at once.

Why Regulators Are No Longer Waiting for Airlines to Prove Their Green Claims

Three airlines, one ruling. In December 2023, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority pulled ads from Air France, Lufthansa, and Etihad in a single sweep1. None of them had lied outright. The language was the soft, reassuring kind, such as, “committed to protecting the future,” “fly more sustainably” that is the sort of phrasing that sounds fine until someone asks you to prove it. None of them could.

That’s the real subject of this piece- not whether airlines want to be sustainable, most probably wants to some degree, but what happens legally when a claim gets made before the evidence behind it exists. And as disclosure expectations tighten across the EU, UK, US, and now India, one thing is becoming clear: the old habit of saying something first and justifying it later, only if challenged, doesn’t hold up anymore. Increasingly, the proof has to come first.

Rules Requirement

There’s no single global standard governing any of this, and that absence is itself part of the problem. What exists instead is a patchwork, and the gaps between the pieces matter more than most airlines seem to appreciate.

The EU has moved furthest. Its Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive pushed large companies away from loosely self-authored sustainability updates and toward something resembling audited financial disclosure that is mandatory, externally checked, no longer something a marketing team can draft on its own. EU lawmakers have also gone after offset-based claims specifically, limiting the use of ‘neutral’ or ‘reduced impact’ language when it rests mainly on offsetting rather than genuine emissions cuts.

The UK takes a different route. There’s no single statute governing this, instead, the CAP Code sets the standard, and the ASA enforces it. The underlying requirement is fairly simple, environmental claims in advertising need to be clear and properly substantiated. Updated guidance has sharpened this further, making clear that offset-reliant claims face the same evidentiary bar as any other factual statement, including naming which offset scheme actually backs the claim.

The US sits somewhere behind both. SEC climate disclosure rules remain contested and still taking shape, in contrast to the EU’s firmer mandatory stance, which leaves carriers operating in both markets managing two fairly different sets of expectations simultaneously.

India: A Strong Framework, Not Yet Tested

India deserves its own look, because it doesn’t slot neatly into either the strict or lax category. The country’s disclosure regime has been built gradually. What began as a modest reporting requirement for a small number of large listed firms had, by May 2021, become a full sustainability reporting mandate covering the top 1,000 companies by market capitalization, under SEBI’s listing regulations2. A couple of years later, the framework narrowed toward a smaller set of harder, more specific metrics, things like emissions intensity and renewable energy share, with a phased requirement that these figures actually get checked by an outside party rather than simply self-reported.

That’s a genuinely serious system on paper, and regulators have said as much, the assurance requirement exists specifically to push back against unverifiable green claims.

But there’s a real gap underneath it. Indian law doesn’t actually define greenwashing3. There’s no dedicated route for someone misled by an inflated sustainability claim to seek recourse. Whatever accountability exists gets assembled after the fact from general securities law, company law, and consumer protection law, none of it written with this specific problem in mind. The standards used to verify these disclosures also haven’t yet been benchmarked against international frameworks, and there’s no single accreditation process governing who’s allowed to do that verifying. So, an assured claim under Indian rules can mean meaningfully different things depending on who signed off on it.

Thus, the reporting requirement arrived well ahead of the enforcement muscle needed to back it up. That’s not a permanent state of affairs, it rarely is but it’s the current one.

Four Kinds of Legal Exposure

It’s more useful to think about this by risk type than by country, since the same claim can create very different legal problems depending on where and how it surfaces.

Advertising and consumer protection risk- is where most of the action has played out so far. Lufthansa’s green fares push is a useful example, the pitch combined a partial emissions cut from SAF4 with offsets covering the remainder, and when the airline argued that limited ad space made fuller disclosure impractical, regulators weren’t persuaded. If a detail matters to a consumer’s judgment of a claim, running short on characters isn’t a defense for omitting it. Etihad’s issue was different. It was pairing environmental language with a promise of total peace of mind implied more certainty than the airline could actually support. Air France ran into a near-identical problem. The list has kept growing since Austrian Airlines, Ryanair, and KLM have all had ads pulled on comparable grounds, and Virgin Atlantic was singled out over its 100% sustainable aviation fuel campaign, which was found to wrongly suggest the fuel carried no environmental footprint at all. Securities and disclosure risk- operates on entirely different terrain. This is about what gets filed, not what gets advertised. Submitting false or misleading information in a listing document or a mandatory ESG filing sits under securities law, and the consequences run toward listing violations and financial penalties rather than a pulled ad. Civil litigation risk- tends to catch companies off guard because no regulator needs to be involved at all. Delta found this out directly, facing a class action in California over its claim of being the world’s first carbon-neutral airline, no advertising authority required, just consumers or investors going straight to court. Enforcement-gap risk- is the category most relevant to India right now. Having a strong disclosure requirement without a matching enforcement or remedy structure creates its own kind of exposure. A company can be fully compliant domestically while making claims that would draw scrutiny the moment they’re seen somewhere with sharper enforcement.

The Real Shift: Legal Development

The most consequential legal development across all of this isn’t any single ruling, it’s a shift in who carries the burden of proof.

The old model worked in reverse: a regulator, competitor, or consumer had to actively challenge a claim and effectively demonstrate it was false before anything happened. That model is fading. None of the ASA rulings described above required proof that Lufthansa or Etihad intended to mislead anyone as the mere absence of substantiation was enough to justify action. In some decisions, the ASA went further still, suggesting no commercially viable aviation technology currently exists that could adequately support an unqualified green claim. That amounts to a kind of reverse presumption: an unqualified green or sustainable claim is now essentially assumed unsupportable unless the company proves otherwise.

Enforcement has also become less passive. Some ads reviewed by the ASA were reportedly flagged through automated tools scanning for non-compliant claims, rather than through a customer complaint. For legal teams, we’ll address it if flagged stopped being a reliable compliance posture some time ago in markets with this level of active enforcement.

The Cross-Border Problem

Here’s where things get genuinely complicated for any airline flying, and advertising, across multiple countries: a claim that’s entirely fine in one jurisdiction can still create liability in another.

For instance, an Indian carrier whose ESG claim fully satisfies BRSR Core requirements domestically, where, as noted, no statutory greenwashing definition exists to challenge it against. That same claim, shown to a UK audience, could be banned outright under the ASA’s substantiation standard. The claim itself hasn’t changed. What’s changed is whose rules apply, and that depends entirely on who’s seeing it5.

Practically, this means airlines can’t calibrate their language to whichever jurisdiction happens to have the loosest rules. For a legal or compliance team assessing exposure, the more defensible approach is to measure every claim against the toughest standard realistically in play, right now, that’s likely the UK’s CAP Code or the EU’s anti-greenwashing rules, regardless of where the airline is actually based6.

What This Means in Practice

A few steps follow directly from all of this, and none of them are conceptually difficult but the challenge is applying them consistently across markets and campaigns.

Avoid unqualified language- Terms like “sustainable,” “green,” or “carbon neutral” shouldn’t appear without an explanation of what’s actually behind them, and that explanation belongs in the claim itself, not tucked into a footnote or a page nobody clicks through to.

Treat offset-reliant claims as inherently higher risk- If a claim depends on offsetting, name the scheme. Given how much scrutiny offset quality is currently under, vague offsetting language reads almost like an open invitation for a complaint.

Don’t let future pledges substitute for present accuracy- A 2050 net-zero commitment says nothing about whether a claim made about today’s flight or today’s ad is actually true right now.

Push for assurance that would hold up outside the home market. If a company is relying on India’s still-developing assurance standards, it’s worth asking whether that same assurance would satisfy an internationally benchmarked review, because the claim may eventually be judged against exactly that standard, whether or not it was designed for it. Set the compliance bar at the strictest market reached, not the most convenient one. For any airline flying internationally, the applicable standard isn’t set by headquarters, it’s set by wherever the claim actually lands.

Where This Leaves the Industry

The credibility gap in aviation ESG stopped being a communications problem some time ago. What’s left is a growing, documented record of enforcement actions, securities exposure, and civil litigation spanning several legal systems that don’t agree on much, except this, the party making a sustainability claim is now expected to prove it before making it, not defend it after getting caught. That’s especially worth watching in a market like India, where the disclosure architecture is genuinely robust but the enforcement side hasn’t caught up, a mismatch that international regulators, and the routes Indian carriers increasingly fly, are unlikely to leave unaddressed for long.

Footnotes

1. Ryan Hogg, Air France and Lufthansa Have False Environmental Ads Banned in UK, Fortune (Dec. 6, 2023)

2. Neha Das & Jane Kapai, ESG Compliance in India 2025: SEBI BRSR & CSR Rules, Neeti Niyaman (Sept. 17, 2025)

3. Anushka Patil, Regulating Greenwashing in Indian Corporate Disclosures: A Critical Analysis of the BRSR Core Framework, SEBI’s ESG Rating Provider Regulations, and the Road Ahead, 1 Indian J.L. & Legal Rsch. 323 (2026)

4. Christopher Surgenor, The UK’s Advertising Watchdog Rules Against Virgin Atlantic over 100% SAF Flight Radio Ad, GreenAir News (Aug. 14, 2024)

5. Anushka Patil, Regulating Greenwashing in Indian Corporate Disclosures: A Critical Analysis of the BRSR Core Framework, SEBI’s ESG Rating Provider Regulations, and the Road Ahead, 1 Indian J.L. & Legal Rsch. 323 (2026)

6.KPMG International, The Challenge of Greenwashing: An International Regulatory Overview, Lexology (Dec. 13, 2024)

Co- Author: Tanisha jain, Intern