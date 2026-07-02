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2 July 2026

MoEFCC Publishes Draft Notification To Amend The EIA Notification, 2006

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The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (“MoEFCC”), through Notification dated 20.05.2026 published a draft notification proposing amendments to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, proposing extension of the validity period of environmental clearances granted to ports and harbours from the existing 10 (ten) years to 15 (fifteen) years, inviting comments from stakeholders within 60 (sixty) days from publication of the Draft EIA Notification i.e., 20.05.2026.
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The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (“MoEFCC”), through Notification dated 20.05.2026 published a draft notification proposing amendments to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, proposing extension of the validity period of environmental clearances granted to ports and harbours from the existing 10 (ten) years to 15 (fifteen) years, inviting comments from stakeholders within 60 (sixty) days from publication of the Draft EIA Notification i.e., 20.05.2026.

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