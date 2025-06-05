ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Nuclear Law: Powering Change - India

As the world rethinks its energy strategy, India's ambitions around energy security, net-zero goals, and industrial growth set the stage for a renewed focus on nuclear power.
Atul Sharma and Anand Srivastava
Recognising its strategic importance in shaping India's growth story, our latest sector booklet titled "Nuclear Law: Powering Change - India", offers a clear, concise overview of the nuclear power landscape—covering regulatory frameworks, project structuring, financing models, and risk mitigation strategies.

With advancements in reactor technology, supportive regulations, and growing investor interest, the sector presents both opportunities and complexities that demand thoughtful engagement.

Click Here to read the Booklet.

