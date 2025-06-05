As the world rethinks its energy strategy, India's ambitions around energy security, net-zero goals, and industrial growth set the stage for a renewed focus on nuclear power.

Recognising its strategic importance in shaping India's growth story, our latest sector booklet titled "Nuclear Law: Powering Change - India", offers a clear, concise overview of the nuclear power landscape—covering regulatory frameworks, project structuring, financing models, and risk mitigation strategies.

With advancements in reactor technology, supportive regulations, and growing investor interest, the sector presents both opportunities and complexities that demand thoughtful engagement.

Click Here to read the Booklet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.