Bahrain's Mandatory Enhanced Wage Protection System (WPS) - Key Changes For Employers Effective February 2026

Bahrain is strengthening its labor market regulatory framework with the Mandatory Enhanced Wage Protection System (WPS).

Bahrain is strengthening its labor market regulatory framework with the Mandatory Enhanced Wage Protection System (WPS). The Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced on 21 October 2025, that all private sector employers must adopt the upgraded system from February 2026. This move aims to reinforce wage transparency, ensure timely salary disbursements, protect employee rights, and enhance Bahrain’s position as a compliant and well‑regulated employment market.

Key changes employers must prepare for

Mandatory centralized salary processing

Under the new enhanced WPS, all salary payments must be processed exclusively through the LMRA WPS portal, eliminating direct bank transfers entirely.

To maintain compliance, employers must upload a standardized salary file every month, even if no changes occur.

Appointment of a Wages Responsible Person (WRP)

Assign a Wages Responsible Person (WRP) to oversee all payroll submissions.

The WRP may designate up to 5 authorized personnel as makers and checkers. These users must have an advanced eKey for access.

Strict compliance monitoring and penalties

The new framework enforces stronger controls.

Non‑compliance (missing file uploads, delayed salary transfers, etc.) will trigger penalties and restrictions on LMRA transactions.

Employers must provide documented reasons for delays, non‑payment, or partial payments when required.

Enhanced transparency and enforcement

The upgraded WPS ensures contractual stability and helps the LMRA to reduce wage‑related disputes by ensuring accurate, timely, and well‑documented payment records.

It also enhances regulatory oversight and integration with financial institutions and government bodies.

Employer Action Steps

To comply with the new WPS requirements, employers should:

Register or verify their establishment details in the LMRA EMS portal.

Assign the WRP and create authorized payroll user access with advanced eKeys.

Review existing payroll processes, revise templates, and strengthen internal controls to ensure full alignment with the WPS format.

Inform HR, payroll teams, and employees of these changes.

Why This Change Matters?

The Enhanced WPS is more than a technical update, it's a shift of Bahrain's labor strategy.

It strengthens Bahrain's reputation for labor protection and compliance.

It reduces payroll risks by validating salary data before payment.

It supports employers, including small and micro‑enterprises, with automated, streamlined payroll tools.

It aligns Bahrain with international best practices in wage transparency and workforce protection.

