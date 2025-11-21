Amendments In The Maharashtra Shops Act

The Ordinance came into effect immediately on October 01, 2025, and will remain in force till the 6 weeks from the date of reassembly of the State Legislature.

As a Modern Law Firm, we simplify the complexities of evolving businesses by streamlining all their legal needs with on-point support. Our strength is our specialized yet diversified services that include advisory, litigation, and dispute. The word ‘Anhad’ means ‘Limitless’ and at ‘Anhad Law’ we draw inspiration from the unchartered expanse of the universe to push the unmapped power of the human mind. The name ‘Anhad’ has been adopted intently, as it is best suited to describe the enormous potential of the firm and professional competence of its Members. Members of the Firm possess vast experience and expertise in their chosen areas of practice, with focus on delivering sustainable and practical legal solutions, backed by exhaustive legal research. Our Members are well-accustomed to extend routine legal support to conventional businesses, and also up-to-date and abreast with changing legal-business environments and capable to cater to varying legal needs of evolving modern-day businesses. Our professional s

Article Insights

Anhad Law’s articles from Anhad Law are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Anhad Law are most popular: within Employment and HR, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

On October 01, 2025, the Government of Maharashtra has issued the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 ("Ordinance"), forthe State of Maharashtra amending the key provisions of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

The Ordinance came into effect immediately on October 01, 2025, and will remain in force till the 6 weeks from the date of reassembly of the State Legislature.

The salient features of the proposed amendments are as follows, namely :—

Increase in threshold limit - The Ordinance has increased threshold limit of 10 or more employees to 20 or more employees in any establishment for registration and other regulatory provisions of the said Act in order to reduce compliance burden for smaller businesses, encourage job creation and eliminate the fear of noncompliance. Establishments with less than 20 workers will no longer need a registration certificate from the Facilitator but they will only need to provide an intimation of their business. However, the other statutory protections to their workers remain the same;

- The Ordinance has increased threshold limit of 10 or more employees to 20 or more employees in any establishment for registration and other regulatory provisions of the said Act in order to reduce compliance burden for smaller businesses, encourage job creation and eliminate the fear of noncompliance. Establishments with less than 20 workers will no longer need a registration certificate from the Facilitator but they will only need to provide an intimation of their business. However, the other statutory protections to their workers remain the same; Increase in Daily Hours limit - The Ordinance has increased the daily hours of work from the existing nine hours up to ten hours, inclusive of rest intervals, subject to a maximum of fortyeight hours in any week. This measure aims to create greater economic activity, enhance employment opportunities and give establishments the flexibility to handle emergencies, peak demand or staff shortages without disruption;

- The Ordinance has increased the daily hours of work from the existing nine hours up to ten hours, inclusive of rest intervals, subject to a maximum of fortyeight hours in any week. This measure aims to create greater economic activity, enhance employment opportunities and give establishments the flexibility to handle emergencies, peak demand or staff shortages without disruption; Increase in Spread Over limit - The Ordinance has extended the spread-over of working hours from the existing ten and a half hours to twelve hours in a day to accommodate the increased daily working hours and to provide greater scheduling in establishment;

The Ordinance has extended the spread-over of working hours from the existing ten and a half hours to twelve hours in a day to accommodate the increased daily working hours and to provide greater scheduling in establishment; Increase in continuous Working Hours limit - The Ordinance has increased the maximum continuous working hours without a rest interval from five to six hours, to provide flexibility and smoother adjustments to the daily maximum hours of work;

The Ordinance has increased the maximum continuous working hours without a rest interval from five to six hours, to provide flexibility and smoother adjustments to the daily maximum hours of work; Increase in Overtime periods limit - The Ordinance has increased overtime period within quarter from 125 hours to 144 hours so that establishments will be allowed to engage workers in overtime for an increased period per quarter to address exceptional work pressure. This change will increase workers' earning potential and formalize overtime practices, ensuring that all additional hours are properly recorded and compensated, which will help in preventing exploitation of workers. However the overtime working will not be mandatory for the workers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.